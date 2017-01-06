Bolton Wanderers reach an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep winger James Henry at the Macron Stadium until the end of the current campaign.

The 27-year-old was snapped up by the Trotters on transfer deadline day in the summer and has since scored one goal in his 21 appearances.

Bolton have reached an agreement with Wolves to extend the loan agreement by a further four months, keeping him at the Macron Stadium until next summer.

Henry came third in Wolves' Player of the Season voting in 2015-16 but could not break into the side this time around under Walter Zenga, who has since been replaced by Paul Lambert in the West Midlands.

Wolves are currently 16th in the Championship standings, while Bolton occupy an automatic promotion berth in the third tier.