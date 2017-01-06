New Transfer Talk header

Bolton Wanderers extend James Henry loan deal

Bolton Wanderers reach an agreement with Wolverhampton Wanderers to keep winger James Henry at the Macron Stadium until the end of the current campaign.
Wolverhampton Wanderers winger James Henry will remain on loan with League One side Bolton Wanderers until the end of the season.

The 27-year-old was snapped up by the Trotters on transfer deadline day in the summer and has since scored one goal in his 21 appearances.

Bolton have reached an agreement with Wolves to extend the loan agreement by a further four months, keeping him at the Macron Stadium until next summer.

Henry came third in Wolves' Player of the Season voting in 2015-16 but could not break into the side this time around under Walter Zenga, who has since been replaced by Paul Lambert in the West Midlands.

Wolves are currently 16th in the Championship standings, while Bolton occupy an automatic promotion berth in the third tier.

A general view outside the ground prior to the FA Cup Third Round match between Bolton Wanderers and Wigan Athletic at the Macron Stadium on January 3, 2015
