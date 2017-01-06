Cardiff City confirm the signing of utility player Greg Halford from fellow Championship club Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old, who can play in a variety of different positions, has signed a contract with the Welsh club until the summer of 2018.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, who managed Halford during his spell in charge of Rotherham last season, told BBC Sport: "Greg is a really good utility player - he played five or six positions for me last year.

"I felt he gives us so many options really. Wherever he plays he is super and I know he can play here, there and everywhere. I felt against Brentford we were short with having to put a midfield player in defence and I thought 'that isn't going to happen again'."

Cardiff midfielder Tom Adeyemi, meanwhile, will remain at Rotherham for the remainder of the season as part of the Halford deal.