New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Cardiff City confirm signing of Greg Halford from Rotherham United

Greg Halford of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Nottingham Forest at Madejski Stadium on January 01, 2014
© Getty Images
Cardiff City confirm the signing of utility player Greg Halford from fellow Championship club Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 16:02 UK

Cardiff City have confirmed the signing of Greg Halford from fellow Championship club Rotherham United for an undisclosed fee.

The 32-year-old, who can play in a variety of different positions, has signed a contract with the Welsh club until the summer of 2018.

Bluebirds boss Neil Warnock, who managed Halford during his spell in charge of Rotherham last season, told BBC Sport: "Greg is a really good utility player - he played five or six positions for me last year.

"I felt he gives us so many options really. Wherever he plays he is super and I know he can play here, there and everywhere. I felt against Brentford we were short with having to put a midfield player in defence and I thought 'that isn't going to happen again'."

Cardiff midfielder Tom Adeyemi, meanwhile, will remain at Rotherham for the remainder of the season as part of the Halford deal.

Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Read Next:
Richardson, Chamakh leave Cardiff
>
View our homepages for Neil Warnock, Greg Halford, Tom Adeyemi, Thomas Adeyemi, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
Greg Halford of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Nottingham Forest at Madejski Stadium on January 01, 2014
Cardiff City confirm signing of Greg Halford from Rotherham United
 Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion, Cardiff City clash postponed due to fog
 Leeds manager Neil Warnock looks on prior to the npower Championship match between Derby County and Leeds United at Pride Park on December 8, 2012
Kieran Richardson, Marouane Chamakh released by Cardiff City
Report: Chamakh heading for Middle EastSol Bamba has two-match ban extendedBellamy hired as Cardiff youth coachTeam News: Skalak replaces Knockaert for BrightonChampionship trio 'interested in Akpom'
Warnock: 'Lambert suffered horrific injury'Neil Warnock 'made players pay to play'Ched Evans on Aston Villa radar?Warnock delighted with Cardiff performanceSol Bamba: 'I had a perfect debut'
> Cardiff City Homepage
More Rotherham United News
Greg Halford of Nottingham Forest celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the game during the Sky Bet Championship match between Reading and Nottingham Forest at Madejski Stadium on January 01, 2014
Cardiff City confirm signing of Greg Halford from Rotherham United
 Lee Camp of Norwich City in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Swansea City at Carrow Road on April 6, 2013
Rotherham United goalkeeper Lee Camp to miss rest of season with knee injury
 Nigel Clough, then managing Derby County, looks on during a Championship match on March 16, 2013
Result: Burton Albion five points clear of Championship dropzone after win at Rotherham United
Rotherham to name new boss in early JanuaryChampionship MOTM nominees announcedRotherham deny Robbie Neilson approachNeilson 'rejects Rotherham for MK Dons'Rotherham consider move for Neilson?
Jackett leaves Rotherham after five gamesOdemwingie completes Rotherham moveRotherham "very impressed" with JackettRotherham appoint Jackett as new managerReport: Rotherham hold Jackett talks
> Rotherham United Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton24166240152554
2Newcastle UnitedNewcastle25171748202852
3Reading2414463632446
4Huddersfield TownHuddersfield2514473028246
5Leeds UnitedLeeds25143834241045
6Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds2512672824442
7Derby CountyDerby2511772418640
8Barnsley2511594337638
9Norwich CityNorwich25114104137437
10Fulham2499641301136
11Preston North EndPreston2510693332136
12Aston Villa2581162624235
13Birmingham CityBirmingham259883035-535
14Brentford2596103231133
15Ipswich TownIpswich2587102529-431
16Wolverhampton WanderersWolves2578103234-229
17Queens Park RangersQPR2585122436-1229
18Bristol City2583143335-227
19Cardiff CityCardiff2476112738-1127
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest2575133745-826
21Burton Albion2567122634-825
22Blackburn RoversBlackburn2566132940-1124
23Wigan AthleticWigan2547142031-1119
24Rotherham UnitedRotherham2534182555-3013
> Full Version