Rafael Benitez: 'Aleksandar Mitrovic not for sale'

Aleksandar Mitrovic celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur on May 15, 2016
Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez snubs rumours linking Aleksandar Mitrovic with a departure from St James' Park by reiterating that he is not for sale.
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 15:14 UK

Newcastle United manager Rafael Benitez has reiterated that Aleksandar Mitrovic is not for sale.

The Serbia international has started just four of the Magpies' 25 games in the Championship this season.

His lack of game action has prompted rumours to emerge about a potential move away from St James' Park this month.

Benitez, however, told reporters on Friday: "There is a lot of speculation about Mitrovic - we are not interested in selling him.

"We have to analyse in perspective. At the start of the season, we wanted to be promoted and have a good run in the cup. It's important for players who are not playing to get a chance to show what they can do."

The Magpies, second in the Championship table, take on Birmingham City in the third round of the FA Cup on Saturday.

Adam Armstrong in action for Newcastle on January 1, 2015
