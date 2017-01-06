New Transfer Talk header

Report: Ricardo Rodriguez wants Inter Milan move

Wolfsburg's Swiss defender Ricardo Rodriguez (R) and CSKA Moscow's Serbian midfielder Zoran Tosic vie for the ball during the UEFA Champions League group B first leg football match between VfL Wolfsburg and CSKA Moscow in Wolfsburg on September 15, 2015
A report claims that Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez wants to join Inter Milan in this month's transfer window.
Wolfsburg defender Ricardo Rodriguez has reportedly rejected the chance to move to the Premier League as he only wants to depart his current club for Inter Milan.

The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from Wolfsburg over the last couple of seasons, and it had been claimed that Arsenal and Chelsea wanted the left-back this month.

According to Tuttosport, Rodriguez, who is believed to have a £19m release clause, has refused to open talks with either Arsenal or Chelsea, instead telling his representatives that he wants to join Inter in the January transfer window.

The 24-year-old moved to Wolfsburg from Zurich in the summer of 2012 and is fast closing on 200 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

