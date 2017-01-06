New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

John Obi Mikel confirms Chelsea exit ahead of switch to Chinese Super League

John Obi Mikel of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Chelsea and Sparta Praha at Stamford Bridge on February 21, 2013
© Getty Images
John Obi Mikel announces that he is leaving Chelsea after 10 years to join Chinese Super League club Tianjin TEDA.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, January 6, 2017 at 09:47 UK

John Obi Mikel has announced that his 10-year spell at Chelsea has come to an end as he prepares to continue his career in the lucrative Chinese Super League.

The 29-year-old midfielder follows in the footsteps of his former Chelsea teammate Oscar, who sealed a £60m switch to Shanghai SIPG last month.

On Twitter, Mikel, who has not made a single appearance for Chelsea under manager Antonio Conte this season, revealed that he will be joining Tianjin TEDA.

In an open letter to the "Chelsea family", Mikel said: "As you will know, I haven't featured as much this season as I would have liked, and at 29 I still have many years in the game ahead of me.

"With this in mind, I feel now is the time to seek a new challenge. I'm delighted to be joining Tianjin TEDA FC in China, at a time that the Chinese Super League is really taking off, and I look forward to helping Tianjin TEDA FC continue to grow both on and off the pitch in the next few years."

During his lengthy spell at Stamford Bridge, Mikel has won two Premier League titles, two League Cups, four FA Cups, the Europa League and the Champions League, making 164 appearances in the Premier League alone.

Mikel, who joined the West London outfit from Lyn in 2006, featured a further 208 times in cup competitions for the Blues, and has six goals to his name.

On their official website, Chelsea wrote: "He leaves with our very best wishes and we thank him for his exceptional service."

The midfielder made his first start for the club in a Champions League game against Levski Sofia on September 12, 2006.

Patrick Bamford in action for Crystal Palace on July 23, 2015
Read Next:
Wolves interested in Patrick Bamford?
>
View our homepages for John Obi Mikel, Antonio Conte, Oscar, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
John Obi Mikel of Chelsea in action during the UEFA Europa League Round of 32 second leg match between Chelsea and Sparta Praha at Stamford Bridge on February 21, 2013
John Obi Mikel confirms Chelsea exit ahead of switch to Chinese Super League
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Live Commentary: Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 Chelsea - as it happened
 Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli in action during the Premier League clash with Watford at Vicarage Road on January 1, 2017
Result: Dele Alli double helps Tottenham Hotspur end Chelsea's winning run
Chelsea stadium expansion 'set for approval'Wolves interested in Patrick Bamford?Arsene Wenger questions Chelsea's resolvePochettino: 'Dele Alli was fantastic'Pochettino hails "massive victory"
Alli: 'Chelsea win is big statement'Conte backs Spurs for title challengeCahill: 'We will not dwell on defeat'Chelsea to make Tiemoue Bakayoko bid?Team News: Walker, Vertonghen return for Spurs
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea20161342152749
2Liverpool20135248232544
3Tottenham HotspurSpurs20126239142542
4Manchester CityMan City20133441221942
5Arsenal20125344222241
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd20116331191239
7Everton208662823530
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom208572824429
9Bournemouth207492934-525
10Southampton206681925-624
11Stoke CityStoke206682432-824
12Burnley2072112231-923
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham2064102335-1222
14Watford2064102336-1322
15Leicester CityLeicester205692431-721
16Middlesbrough204791722-519
17Crystal Palace2044123037-716
18Sunderland2043131937-1815
19Swansea CitySwansea2043132345-2215
20Hull City2034131744-2713
> Full Version