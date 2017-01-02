Oscar gets mobbed by crowds of fans after touching down in China following his £60m move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.

Oscar has been warmly welcomed by fans after arriving in China following his £60m move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.

Meia Oscar é recebido com festa por torcedores do Shanghai SIPG, da China https://t.co/aBMinHAzXd pic.twitter.com/Op2BnPq2X6 — Caio Rocha (@caio_asrocha) January 2, 2017

The 25-year-old Brazilian completed the transfer 10 days ago, ending a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Oscar, who signed for the Blues from Internacional in 2012 for a rumoured £19m fee, struggled for game time under manager Antonio Conte this season, starting just five Premier League matches.

According to The Mirror, Oscar will earn more than £500,000 a week in Shanghai, which puts him among world football's top earners.

On Monday, the midfielder was presented with bouquets of flowers after arriving to a huge greeting from fans at Shanghai's Pudong airport.

Oscar posed for photographs as he made his way through the terminal.