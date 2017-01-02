Oscar mobbed by fans as he touches down in China following £60m transfer

Oscar gets mobbed by crowds of fans after touching down in China following his £60m move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:45 UK

Oscar has been warmly welcomed by fans after arriving in China following his £60m move from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG.

The 25-year-old Brazilian completed the transfer 10 days ago, ending a four-year spell at Stamford Bridge.

Oscar, who signed for the Blues from Internacional in 2012 for a rumoured £19m fee, struggled for game time under manager Antonio Conte this season, starting just five Premier League matches.

According to The Mirror, Oscar will earn more than £500,000 a week in Shanghai, which puts him among world football's top earners.

On Monday, the midfielder was presented with bouquets of flowers after arriving to a huge greeting from fans at Shanghai's Pudong airport.

Oscar posed for photographs as he made his way through the terminal.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Chelsea in £60m Van Dijk swoop
>
View our homepages for Oscar, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Oscar celebrates scoring during the game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on January 3, 2016
Oscar mobbed by fans as he touches down in China following £60m transfer
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Report: Chelsea hope to outbid rivals with £60m swoop for Virgil van Dijk
 Diego Costa celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Diego Costa: 'I almost left Chelsea last summer'
Chelsea goalkeeper Blackman extends Wycombe loanTianjin Quanjian 'to bid £80m for Costa'Conte: 'Games will get tougher for Chelsea'Dele Alli: 'Spurs full of confidence'Ex-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat Blues
Klopp happy to keep "annoying" ChelseaAntonio Conte: "We must concentrate"Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight recordVan Ginkel signs new Chelsea deal
> Chelsea Homepage
More Shanghai SIPG News
Oscar celebrates scoring during the game between Crystal Palace and Chelsea on January 3, 2016
Oscar mobbed by fans as he touches down in China following £60m transfer
> Shanghai SIPG Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version