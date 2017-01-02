New Transfer Talk header

Report: Chelsea hope to outbid rivals with £60m swoop for Virgil van Dijk

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Chelsea are reportedly planning a £60m move for in-demand Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, January 2, 2017 at 10:30 UK

Chelsea have reportedly put Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk on their wishlist after the transfer window officially opened on January 1.

The centre-back has impressed in the Premier League since his switch to the Saints from Celtic in 2015, with Liverpool and Everton being touted as possible admirers.

Manchester City are also believed to be interested in the 25-year-old, but Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is determined to land the player in a £60m move, according to The Express.

The Blues are reportedly hoping that the big-money offer will persuade Southampton to sell their star defender this month.

Meanwhile, Van Dijk will not feature in the Saints' clash against Everton at Goodison Park this afternoon as he was sent off in Saturday's 2-1 loss to West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Chelsea at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
