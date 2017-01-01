New Transfer Talk header

Report: Axel Witsel secures move to Tianjin Quanjian

Lionel Messi of Argentina is challenged by Axel Witsel of Belgium (R) during the 2014 FIFA World Cup Brazil Quarter Final match on July 5, 2014
Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly completed a deal for Zenit St Petersburg and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel.
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 21:40 UK

Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel has reportedly completed a move to Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian.

The 27-year-old, whose contract at Zenit St Petersburg expired in the summer, was said to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Everton.

However, The Sun claims that Witsel has snubbed offers in Europe to join the newly-promoted Chinese first division club, who are managed by Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro.

Witsel, who is said to have penned a deal worth £300,000 a week, joins a growing number of players in committing to the CSL, including former Chelsea midfielders Ramires and Oscar.

Zenit's Portuguese midfielder Miguel Danny, Zenit's Belgian midfielder Axel Witsel and Zenit's Brazilian forward Hulk celebrate a goal during the UEFA Champions League group H football match between FC Zenit and Olympique Lyonnais at the Petrovsky stadium
