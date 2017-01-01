Chinese Super League side Tianjin Quanjian have reportedly completed a deal for Zenit St Petersburg and Belgium midfielder Axel Witsel.

The 27-year-old, whose contract at Zenit St Petersburg expired in the summer, was said to be on the radar of several Premier League clubs including Chelsea and Everton.

However, The Sun claims that Witsel has snubbed offers in Europe to join the newly-promoted Chinese first division club, who are managed by Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro.

Witsel, who is said to have penned a deal worth £300,000 a week, joins a growing number of players in committing to the CSL, including former Chelsea midfielders Ramires and Oscar.