Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to reports.

The club – who have just been promoted to China's top division – have a billionaire owner in Shu Yuhui and are said to be on the lookout for marquee signings.

According to The Sun, Tianjin are looking to bid in the region of £80m for Costa and would pay him £480,000 a week for his services.

The 28-year-old, whose manager at the Chinese club would be Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, has been in inspired form for the Premier League leaders, bagging 14 goals in 18 league games.