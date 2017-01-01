New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Tianjin Quanjian considering £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa

Diego Costa is unhappy with a missed chance during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian are preparing a £80m bid for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, January 1, 2017 at 21:05 UK

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has emerged as a transfer target for Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, according to reports.

The club – who have just been promoted to China's top division – have a billionaire owner in Shu Yuhui and are said to be on the lookout for marquee signings.

According to The Sun, Tianjin are looking to bid in the region of £80m for Costa and would pay him £480,000 a week for his services.

The 28-year-old, whose manager at the Chinese club would be Italy legend Fabio Cannavaro, has been in inspired form for the Premier League leaders, bagging 14 goals in 18 league games.

Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Read Next:
Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'
>
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Fabio Cannavaro, Shu Yuhui, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - as it happened
 Jamal Blackman in action for Chelsea on May 1, 2014
Chelsea goalkeeper Jamal Blackman extends Wycombe Wanderers loan
 Willian celebrates scoring (apparently) with Diego Costa during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Stoke City on December 31, 2016
Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight record with victory over Stoke City
Tianjin Quanjian 'to bid £80m for Costa'Conte: 'Games will get tougher for Chelsea'Dele Alli: 'Spurs full of confidence'Ex-Chelsea player wants Spurs to beat BluesKlopp happy to keep "annoying" Chelsea
Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'Van Ginkel signs new Chelsea dealTeam News: Costa, Kante back for ChelseaConte: 'Courtois can become Chelsea's Buffon'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Arsenal19124341192240
4Tottenham HotspurSpurs19116237142339
5Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
13Watford196492334-1122
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1944112935-616
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version