Dec 31, 2016 at 3pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-2
StokeStoke City
Cahill (34'), Willian (57', 65'), Costa (85')
Moses (24'), Fabregas (59'), Alonso (70')
FT(HT: 1-0)
Martins Indi (46'), Crouch (64')
Biram Diouf (70'), Adam (86')

Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'

Gary Cahill of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
© Getty Images
Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that his side can go unbeaten for the rest of the season after they notch up their 13th straight league win.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, December 31, 2016 at 17:43 UK

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that his side believe that they can go the rest of the season unbeaten after they made it 13 Premier League wins in a row courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

Goals from Cahill and the returning Diego Costa, plus a brace from Willian, handed the Blues a record-equalling winning streak in the league and saw them go nine points clear at the top ahead of the late kickoff between Liverpool and Manchester City.

City were twice drawn back level by the Potters during the encounter but each time fought back, with Willian claiming the afternoon's fifth goal just 75 seconds after Peter Crouch had restored parity for the visitors.

"We had to dig deep and work hard at times. We were disappointed over their first goal, I thought it was offside," Cahill told BBC Sport.

"Nevertheless, we showed good character. We never felt like we were beaten, but it was a tough game, as we expected.

"We have to keep grounded and focused on what we are doing. This was difficult. We have a feeling at the minute that we don't think we will get beaten, but that is because we're working hard."

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp serves up some side-eye on September 24, 2016
Read Next:
Klopp: 'Difficult to match Chelsea'
>
View our homepages for Gary Cahill, Diego Costa, Willian, Peter Crouch, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-2 Stoke City - as it happened
 Willian celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Newcastle United on February 13, 2016
Result: Chelsea work hard to equal top-flight record with victory over Stoke City
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Antonio Conte: "We must concentrate"
Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'Van Ginkel signs new Chelsea dealTeam News: Costa, Kante back for ChelseaConte: 'Courtois can become Chelsea's Buffon'Chelsea youngster joins Charlton on loan deal
Chelsea to launch bid for Bayern midfielder?AC Milan 'lining up Cesc Fabregas move'Conte: 'I have money to spend in January'Conte: 'Still a long way to go'Chelsea 'preparing Llorente swoop'
> Chelsea Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Chelsea19161242132949
2Liverpool19134246212543
3Manchester CityMan City19123439211839
4Arsenal18114339192037
5Tottenham HotspurSpurs18106233132036
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd19106329191036
7Everton197662523227
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom197572523226
9Southampton196671922-324
10Bournemouth197392631-524
11Burnley1972102129-823
12Watford186482230-822
13West Ham UnitedWest Ham196492333-1022
14Stoke CityStoke195682232-1021
15Leicester CityLeicester195592431-720
16Middlesbrough194691722-518
17Crystal Palace1844102933-416
18Sunderland1942131735-1814
19Hull City1934121641-2513
20Swansea CitySwansea1933132144-2312
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand