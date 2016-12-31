Gary Cahill: 'We can stay unbeaten'

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill says that his side can go unbeaten for the rest of the season after they notch up their 13th straight league win.

Chelsea defender Gary Cahill has said that his side believe that they can go the rest of the season unbeaten after they made it 13 Premier League wins in a row courtesy of a 4-2 victory over Stoke City this afternoon.

Goals from Cahill and the returning Diego Costa, plus a brace from Willian, handed the Blues a record-equalling winning streak in the league and saw them go nine points clear at the top ahead of the late kickoff between Liverpool and Manchester City.

City were twice drawn back level by the Potters during the encounter but each time fought back, with Willian claiming the afternoon's fifth goal just 75 seconds after Peter Crouch had restored parity for the visitors.

"We had to dig deep and work hard at times. We were disappointed over their first goal, I thought it was offside," Cahill told BBC Sport.

"Nevertheless, we showed good character. We never felt like we were beaten, but it was a tough game, as we expected.

"We have to keep grounded and focused on what we are doing. This was difficult. We have a feeling at the minute that we don't think we will get beaten, but that is because we're working hard."

Next up for Chelsea is a trip to London neighbours Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday night.