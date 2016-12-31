Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte is reportedly keen on a reunion with midfielder Arturo Vidal, who now plays for Bayern Munich.

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has reportedly decided to make an attempt to sign Arturo Vidal from Bayern Munich.

The pair worked together for three years at Juventus before Conte became Italy boss in 2014, and it was not long before Vidal returned to the Bundesliga with Bayern after previously representing Bayer Leverkusen.

However, according to The Sun, Conte is keen on a reunion with the Chilean international after deciding against an increased bid for Roma's Radja Nainggolan.

It has been claimed that the Belgian would cost over £50m, leaving Conte to focus on other targets in January as he looks to strengthen his squad after the departure of Oscar.

It has been suggested that the Premier League club would have to pay in the region of £40m in order to sign Vidal, who has made 21 appearances for Bayern in all competitions this season.