Valencia confirm talks with John Obi Mikel over January transfer

Kevin De Bruyne and John Obi Mikel in action during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester City on April 16, 2016
© AFP
Chelsea midfielder John Obi Mikel is in talks with Valencia over a January switch, having failed to make a single appearance under Antonio Conte.
Last Updated: Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at 18:07 UK

Valencia sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch has revealed that he held discussions with midfielder John Obi Mikel on Christmas Day over offering him an escape route from Chelsea.

The Nigeria international has been completely frozen out by boss Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge this season, failing to make a single appearance.

With his contract due to expire in the summer, Chelsea are expected to waive any fee for Mikel out of a sign of respect for their second-longest serving player, making him even more appealing to potential suitors.

A move to the Chinese Super League had been touted, but Valencia have confirmed their interest in the 29-year-old and are now awaiting his response.

"In the case of Obi Mikel, with Chelsea's permission, I met with him in London on Christmas day," he told Valencia-based sports newspaper Superdeporte. "I informed him of the option [of joining Valencia]. He said he would think about it."

Mikel has won two Premier League trophies, four FA Cups, two League cups, the Champions League and the Europa League since joining Chelsea from Norwegian side Lyn in 2006.

Your Comments
