Report: Walter Mazzarri given January backing by Watford owners

Walter Mazzarri watches on during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Watford on December 14, 2016
A report claims that Watford chiefs are prepared to keep faith with manager Walter Mazzarri despite a poor run of form and will give him money to strengthen this month.
Walter Mazzarri has reportedly been given the funds to bring in four new players, despite recently seeing his position as Watford manager come under the spotlight.

The Hornets have won just one of their last eight league games, six of which have ended in defeat - including the last two - which reportedly left the club's owners deliberating over whether to yet again swing the axe.

According to the London Evening Standard, however, Watford's Italian backers are prepared to keep faith with Mazzarri and will allow him to bring in a new midfielder, forward, wide attacker and creative midfielder.

Mazzarri recently defended his half-season record at Vicarage Road, claiming that the main priority this term was to stay in the Premier League - something the Londoners are on course to achieve if they can halt their alarming slide.

Watford, currently seven points clear of the drop zone, were without as many as nine first-team players for their most recent outing - a 2-0 loss to Stoke City on Tuesday evening.

Watford manager Walter Mazzarri has been in trapped that lamp so long, he's bent out of all recognition
Walter Mazzarri defends Watford record
