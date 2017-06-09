Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Real Madrid 'to receive £175m bid for Cristiano Ronaldo'

Real Madrid will reportedly receive a bid of £175m for the services of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo from an unnamed Chinese club next week. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'eye young Portuguese striker'

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing a move for young Benfica striker Diogo Goncalves. Read more.

Antonio Conte 'decided Diego Costa fate in November'

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly came to the decision to axe Diego Costa as long ago as last November. Read more.

Arsenal to lower Kieran Gibbs valuation?

Arsenal may reportedly be forced to lower their £15m valuation of left-back Kieran Gibbs. Read more.

Chelsea keen on Idrissa Gueye?

Chelsea reportedly explore the possibility of signing midfielder Idrissa Gueye from Everton. Read more.

Liverpool to sign Turkish winger Emre Mor?

Liverpool are reportedly given the chance to sign Turkish teenager Emre Mor on loan from Borussia Dortmund next season. Read more.

Pep Guardiola 'wants five more players'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly hoping to sign five more players this summer. Read more.

Bayern Munich 'offer Alexis Sanchez £350,000 a week'

Bayern Munich reportedly offer Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez a contract worth £350,000 a week. Read more.

Chelsea enter race for Kylian Mbappe?

Chelsea are reportedly the latest side to enter the race for Monaco starlet Kylian Mbappe. Read more.

Wayne Rooney to see out Manchester United contract?

Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering seeing out his current £250,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford. Read more.

Report: Claudio Bravo on radar of Ligue 1 side Lille

Lille manager Marcelo Bielsa is reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Claudio Bravo on loan. Read more.

Report: Kylian Mbappe to extend AS Monaco contract

Kylian Mbappe will hold talks with the AS Monaco board over extending his contract with the Ligue 1 winners, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Chelsea to sign Leonardo Bonucci in £48m deal plus Nemanja Matic

Chelsea will reportedly launch a £48m bid for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci, with Nemanja Matic going the other way. Read more.

Norwich City to sign SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic

Norwich confirm the imminent signing of SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic on a three-year deal, which is set to be sealed on Friday. Read more.

Report: Cardiff City reject £3m Sheffield Wednesday bid for Sean Morrison'

Cardiff City reject a £3m offer from Sheffield Wednesday for their captain Sean Morrison, according to reports. Read more.

Report: Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on Ipswich Town, Bolton Wanderers radar

Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers are in talks to sign Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on loan, according to reports. Read more.

Le Havre's Ferland Mendy 'attracting more English interest'

A report claims that Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion and Birmingham City all want to sign Le Havre defender Ferland Mendy. Read more.

Agent: 'Gabriel Barbosa not joining Las Palmas'

The agent and father of Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa denies suggestions that the Brazilian could join Las Palmas on loan. Read more.

Alexis Sanchez: 'Agent dealing with future'

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez reveals that his agent is currently dealing with his future as the Chilean concentrates on the 2017 Confederations Cup. Read more.

Arsenal's Hector Bellerin posts tweet on future amid exit reports

Arsenal defender Hector Bellerin posts a tweet seemingly playing down suggestions that he wants to leave the Emirates Stadium this summer. Read more.

Toby Alderweireld "still waiting" for Tottenham Hotspur contract offer

Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Toby Alderweireld reveals that he is "still waiting" for Spurs to offer him a new deal. Read more.

Leicester City 'agree deal for Chester FC defender Sam Hughes'

A report claims that Leicester City have agreed a £125,000 deal with Chester FC for the transfer of 20-year-old centre-back Sam Hughes. Read more.

West Ham United 'considering Max Kruse bid'

A report claims that West Ham United could move for Werder Bremen forward Max Kruse in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Agent: 'Alvaro Morata wants more playing time'

The agent of Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata confirms that his in-demand client will make a decision over his future in the coming days. Read more.

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio return

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that a return to former club Gremio would be appealing should he leave Anfield this summer. Read more.

Serge Gnabry to leave Werder Bremen after one season

Former Arsenal midfielder Serge Gnabry will leave Werder Bremen at the end of the month after triggering a clause in his contract. Read more.

Edinson Cavani hints at Napoli return

Paris Saint-Germain striker Edinson Cavani suggests that he wants to return to Napoli while he is "still playing at a high level". Read more.

Manchester United 'unlikely to offer Zlatan Ibrahimovic new contract'

Manchester United reportedly decide against offering 35-year-old striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic a new contract extension at the club. Read more.

Diego Costa: 'Atletico Madrid return would be nice'

Chelsea striker Diego Costa admits that a move back to Atletico Madrid would be "nice" but is unsure whether it would be practical due to their transfer ban. Read more.

Southampton 'to demand £75m for Virgil van Dijk'

Southampton reportedly raise their asking price for Virgil van Dijk to £75m following the breakdown of his proposed move to Liverpool. Read more.

Manchester United 'still keen on Jan Oblak'

Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer despite Atletico Madrid being hit with a transfer ban. Read more.

Felipe Anderson: 'I still dream of Manchester United move'

Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson says that he came close to joining Manchester United "two years ago", and still hopes to one day join the Red Devils. Read more.

Report: Chelsea want Willy Caballero

A report claims that Chelsea want to sign Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who will leave Manchester City when his contract expires later this month. Read more.

Report: Real Madrid end David de Gea interest

A report claims that David de Gea will remain at Manchester United this summer after Real Madrid drop their long-standing interest in the Spanish goalkeeper. Read more.

Report: Tottenham Hotspur eye Matthias Ginter move

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino could move for Borussia Dortmund defender Matthias Ginter in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Zinedine Zidane 'wants Gareth Bale exit to fund Kylian Mbappe move'

A report claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane would sell Gareth Bale this summer if Los Blancos could land AS Monaco attacker Kylian Mbappe. Read more.

AC Milan 'in talks with Diego Costa's agent'

A report claims that AC Milan are 'in talks' with the agent of Chelsea striker Diego Costa as they bid to bring the Spain international to Serie A. Read more.

Manchester United 'offer £60m for Alvaro Morata'

A report claims that Manchester United will make a final bid of £60m for Alvaro Morata as they attempt to land the Real Madrid forward this summer. Read more.

Manchester City confirm arrival of Ederson from Benfica

Manchester City confirm that they have signed Brazilian goalkeeper Ederson from Benfica, with the 23-year-old officially moving to the club on July 1. Read more.

Wayne Rooney 'unwilling to take pay cut' to seal Everton move

A report claims that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is pricing himself out an emotional return to Everton in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion 'monitoring Tom Huddlestone'

A report claims that West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis could move for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in this summer's transfer window. Read more.

Diego Costa: 'Chelsea no longer want me'

Spain international Diego Costa reveals that Chelsea manager Antonio Conte informs him to leave Stamford Bridge this summer. Read more.