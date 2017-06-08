The agent and father of Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa denies suggestions that the Brazilian could join Las Palmas on loan.

The agent and father of Inter Milan striker Gabriel Barbosa has denied suggestions that the Brazilian could join La Liga outfit Las Palmas on loan for the 2017-18 campaign.

Earlier this week, a report in Spain claimed that Barbosa, who failed to start a single Serie A game for Inter last season, would move to Gran Canaria in a bid to secure regular playing time.

However, Wagner Ribeiro, who is the agent as well as father of the Inter forward, has firmly denied the rumours.

"Gabriel will certainly not be going to play for Las Palmas," Ribeiro is quoted as saying by FCInter1908.

Barbosa, 20, joined Inter from Santos in last summer's transfer window, but the four-time Brazil international only managed one goal during his first season in Italian football.