New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City 'agree deal for Chester FC defender Sam Hughes'

Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Leicester City have agreed a £125,000 deal with Chester FC for the transfer of 20-year-old centre-back Sam Hughes.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 18:18 UK

Leicester City have reportedly agreed a £125,000 deal with Chester FC for the transfer of Sam Hughes.

The 20-year-old, who has also previously been linked with Swansea City and Crystal Palace, captained his Vanarama National League side during an impressive 2016-17 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester have beaten a host of clubs to the signing of Hughes, with the centre-back already agreeing personal terms on a three-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Lincoln City, who will play League Two football next season, were also said to be in the hunt for Hughes before Leicester swooped in to offer the defender the chance to make an impression in the Premier League.

Craig Shakespeare has reportedly agreed a three-year contract to became Leicester's manager on a permanent basis.

New generic football image
Read Next:
Wolves, Villa 'battle for non-league teen'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sam Hughes, Craig Shakespeare, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
Interim England manager Gareth Southgate speaks with Jamie Vardy during the World Cup qualifier with Scotland at Wembley on November 11, 2016
Jamie Vardy withdraws from England squad
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
Craig Shakespeare 'agrees three-year Leicester City deal'
 Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
Leicester City 'agree deal for Chester FC defender Sam Hughes'
PL quartet interested in Coventry youngster?Morgan expects busy summer at LeicesterEverton 'make Jamie Vardy top target'Leicester 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'Wenger hints at interest in Mahrez
Leicester 'want substantial Mahrez fee'Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester CityCarragher, Simpson apologise for 'getting personal'Carragher reignites Danny Simpson feudReport: Watford want £35m for Deeney
> Leicester City Homepage
More Chester FC News
Craig Shakespeare watches on during the Premier League game between Leicester City and Bournemouth on May 21, 2017
Leicester City 'agree deal for Chester FC defender Sam Hughes'
 Sports Mole logo
Wolverhampton Wanderers, Aston Villa 'battle for non-league teenager'
 Steve 'Timmmmm' Burr watches his Chester side in action in December 2015
Chester sack manager Steve Burr after one win in ten National League games
National League roundup: Cheltenham extend leadNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay topResult: Dover go third with draw at ChesterNational League roundup: Cheltenham, Forest Green drawNational League roundup: Cheltenham stay top
National League roundup: Cheltenham go topNational League roundup: Forest Green go topNational League roundup: Forest Green lose to TranmereNational League roundup: Grimsby thrash HalifaxNational League roundup: Bromley thrash Barrow
> Chester FC Homepage



Tables
 