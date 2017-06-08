A report claims that Leicester City have agreed a £125,000 deal with Chester FC for the transfer of 20-year-old centre-back Sam Hughes.

The 20-year-old, who has also previously been linked with Swansea City and Crystal Palace, captained his Vanarama National League side during an impressive 2016-17 campaign.

According to the Daily Mail, Leicester have beaten a host of clubs to the signing of Hughes, with the centre-back already agreeing personal terms on a three-year contract at the King Power Stadium.

Lincoln City, who will play League Two football next season, were also said to be in the hunt for Hughes before Leicester swooped in to offer the defender the chance to make an impression in the Premier League.

