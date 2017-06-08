New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Chelsea want Willy Caballero

Manchester City goalkeeper Wilfredo 'Willy' Caballero in action during the Champions League last 16 first leg against AS Monaco at the Etihad Stadium on February 21, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Chelsea want to sign Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who will leave Manchester City when his contract expires later this month.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11:59 UK

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero this summer.

The Premier League champions are in the market for a new number two after Asmir Begovic completed a move to Bournemouth.

Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but according to The Sun, Caballero has emerged as head coach Antonio Conte's number one choice.

The 35-year-old will leave Man City later this month following the expiration of his contract, and it has been claimed that Newcastle United are also interested in a player that made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Experienced stopper Eduardo recently signed a new one-year deal with Chelsea, but the Portuguese is still considered third in the goalkeeping stakes at Stamford Bridge.

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool apologise, end interest in Van Dijk
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Willy Caballero, Asmir Begovic, Alphonse Areola, Antonio Conte, Eduardo, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Southampton 'to demand £75m for Virgil van Dijk'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
Costa: 'Atletico return would be nice'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Report: Chelsea want Willy CaballeroAC Milan 'in talks with Costa's agent'Diego Costa: 'Chelsea no longer want me'
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Man Utd return to top of rich listMan Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over futureSevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?
> Chelsea Homepage
More Manchester City News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
 A general shot of the corner flag at the Etihad Stadium prior to Manchester City's Premier League clash with Middlesbrough on November 5, 2016
Manchester City confirm arrival of Ederson from Benfica
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Southampton 'to demand £75m for Virgil van Dijk'
Ederson: 'I will need to adapt to PL'Report: Chelsea want Willy CaballeroMan City 'value Fabian Delph at £12m'Liverpool apologise, end interest in Van DijkMan Utd return to top of rich list
Nolito reiterates desire to leave Man CityWalker ignoring speculation over futureChelsea remain in hunt for Bertrand?Gundogan returns to Man City trainingMan City close to finalising Bertrand deal?
> Manchester City Homepage



Tables
 