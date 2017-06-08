Report: Chelsea want Willy Caballero

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero this summer.
The Premier League champions are in the market for a new number two after Asmir Begovic completed a move to Bournemouth.
Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but according to The Sun, Caballero has emerged as head coach Antonio Conte's number one choice.
The 35-year-old will leave Man City later this month following the expiration of his contract, and it has been claimed that Newcastle United are also interested in a player that made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season.
Experienced stopper Eduardo recently signed a new one-year deal with Chelsea, but the Portuguese is still considered third in the goalkeeping stakes at Stamford Bridge.