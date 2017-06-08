Report: Chelsea want Willy Caballero

A report claims that Chelsea want to sign Argentine goalkeeper Willy Caballero, who will leave Manchester City when his contract expires later this month.

Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Manchester City goalkeeper Willy Caballero this summer.

The Premier League champions are in the market for a new number two after Asmir Begovic completed a move to Bournemouth.

Paris Saint-Germain's Alphonse Areola has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but according to The Sun, Caballero has emerged as head coach Antonio Conte's number one choice.

The 35-year-old will leave Man City later this month following the expiration of his contract, and it has been claimed that Newcastle United are also interested in a player that made 17 appearances in the Premier League last season.

Experienced stopper Eduardo recently signed a new one-year deal with Chelsea, but the Portuguese is still considered third in the goalkeeping stakes at Stamford Bridge.