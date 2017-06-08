New Transfer Talk header

West Bromwich Albion 'monitoring Tom Huddlestone'

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
A report claims that West Bromwich Albion boss Tony Pulis could move for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in this summer's transfer window.
West Bromwich Albion could reportedly swoop for Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone this summer.

The 30-year-old signed a new two-year deal at the KCOM Stadium last summer, but according to The Sun, there is a clause in the midfielder's contract that would allow him to leave for £2m following Hull's relegation to the Championship.

The report claims that West Brom boss Tony Pulis has identified Huddlestone as the perfect player to fill the void left by Darren Fletcher, who has joined Stoke City ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Huddlestone, who appeared four times for England between 2009 and 2012, joined Hull from Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, and the experienced midfielder has made 161 appearances for the Tigers over the last four seasons.

Last term, the former Derby County youngster scored once in 31 Premier League appearances as Hull were relegated to the Championship once again.

