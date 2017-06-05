New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Newcastle United, West Brom and Burnley interested in Fabian Delph?

Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are all reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, June 5, 2017 at 10:48 UK

Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph has reportedly attracted interest from three teams in the Premier League.

Since signing from Aston Villa in 2015, Delph has failed to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium with just 10 starts in the Premier League being made during that time.

He is down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and according to the Daily Star, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are all looking to take advantage of his potential availability.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is keen to boost his first-team squad with top-flight experience, while Baggies head coach Tony Pulis needs to sign a replacement for Darren Fletcher.

Burnley could offer the 27-year-old a chance to remain in the North-West as they contemplate their options without Joey Barton, who has been released after his suspension due to offences relating to betting.

Delph played just 220 minutes of Premier League football during the most recent campaign.

Wilfredo Caballero of Manchester City looks on during the Barclays Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City at White Hart Lane on September 26, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Read Next:
Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Fabian Delph, Pep Guardiola, Rafael Benitez, Tony Pulis, Darren Fletcher, Joey Barton, Football
Your Comments
More Manchester City News
Tottenham Hotspur defender Kyle Walker in action during the North London derby against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Manchester City close to sealing Kyle Walker move?
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool 'prepared to match any Virgil van Dijk bids'
 Patrick Roberts celebrates scoring during the Champions League game between Manchester City and Celtic on December 6, 2016
Celtic looking to secure Patrick Roberts return?
Three clubs interested in Fabian Delph?Agent: 'No concrete bids for Dolberg'Man City forward Nolito on Sevilla radar?Van Dijk 'on verge of Man City switch'Man City to lower Hart asking price?
City 'open to offers for Claudio Bravo'Manchester City bid for Mendy rejected?Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?Sterling pays tribute to "Uncle Yaya"Kompany reveals Belgium retirement plans
> Manchester City Homepage
More Newcastle United News
Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Newcastle United, West Brom and Burnley interested in Fabian Delph?
 General Views of St James Park before the Barclays Premier League match between Newcastle United and Swansea City at St James Park on April 19, 2014
Report: Newcastle United to sign former Manchester City defender Florian Lejeune
 West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United join race to sign Kamil Grosicki?
Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle?Report: Newcastle leading race for SemedoNewcastle plan move for Metz youngster?Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?Ranocchia an option for Newcastle?
Newcastle, Watford keen on Grosicki?Batshuayi: 'I will go wherever I am sent'Brighton 'hopeful of Tammy Abraham deal'West Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?Newcastle, Brighton 'in Abraham battle'
> Newcastle United Homepage
More West Bromwich Albion News
Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Newcastle United, West Brom and Burnley interested in Fabian Delph?
 Jack Cork and Jonny Evans in action during the Premier League game between West Brom and Swansea on February 2, 2016
West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans open to playing abroad
 A picture taken on September 18, 2012 in Montpellier, southern France shows the La Mosson stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League football match Montpellier Herault SC versus Arsenal FC.
Watford, West Bromwich Albion keen on Montpellier HSC striker Steve Mounie
Report: West Brom join Kieran Gibbs raceReport: Newcastle leading race for SemedoWest Brom consider move for Steve Mounie?Stoke confirm Darren Fletcher signingFletcher to swap West Brom for Stoke?
Five PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?Deeney 'would cost clubs £32m to sign'Pulis 'considering West Brom future'Baggies eyeing move for Troy Deeney?Report: Watford want £35m for Deeney
> West Bromwich Albion Homepage
More Burnley News
Fabian Delph celebrates scoring during the Premier League game between Manchester City and Hull City on April 8, 2017
Newcastle United, West Brom and Burnley interested in Fabian Delph?
 England's Michael Keane in the World Cup qualifier against Lithuania on March 26, 2017
Burnley line up Liam Moore as Michael Keane replacement?
 Sports Mole logo
Swansea City, Burnley 'vying for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom'
Burnley to offer new deal to Sean Dyche?Sean Dyche interested in Palace switch?Burnley consider move for Oumar Niasse?Garlick: 'Sean Dyche one of the best'Everton fans - would you prefer Iheanacho or Gray?
Man United 'finalise defensive shortlist'Derby looking to sign George Boyd?Joey Barton: 'Playing return difficult'Chairman: 'Keane part of Burnley plans'Burnley release Barton, Kightly
> Burnley Homepage



Tables
 