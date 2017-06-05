Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are all reportedly interested in signing Manchester City midfielder Fabian Delph.

Since signing from Aston Villa in 2015, Delph has failed to establish himself at the Etihad Stadium with just 10 starts in the Premier League being made during that time.

He is down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola and according to the Daily Star, Newcastle United, West Bromwich Albion and Burnley are all looking to take advantage of his potential availability.

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is keen to boost his first-team squad with top-flight experience, while Baggies head coach Tony Pulis needs to sign a replacement for Darren Fletcher.

Burnley could offer the 27-year-old a chance to remain in the North-West as they contemplate their options without Joey Barton, who has been released after his suspension due to offences relating to betting.

Delph played just 220 minutes of Premier League football during the most recent campaign.