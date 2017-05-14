May 14, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Selhurst Park
Tom Huddlestone: 'Hull City have not been good enough'

Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone in action during his side's Premier League clash with Bournemouth at the KCOM Stadium on January 14, 2017
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone admits that his side have not been good enough this season following their relegation from the Premier League.
Hull City midfielder Tom Huddlestone has admitted that the team have not been good enough this season following their relegation from the Premier League.

The Tigers' fate was confirmed with a 4-0 defeat at the hands of fellow strugglers Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park this afternoon, leaving Hull four points adrift of safety with just one game remaining.

Manager Marco Silva's arrival and subsequent improvement gave Hull hope of survival, but Huddlestone acknowledged that they left themselves with too much to do in the closing stages of the campaign.

"Horrible day all round. Throughout the course of the season we haven't been good enough to stay in the league," Huddlestone said on Twitter.

"Marco gave us hope, belief and a chance in the last few months but the damage had already been done during the first half of the season unfortunately.

"The fans have stuck with us throughout the season, good or bad and it is appreciated by all of the players."

Hull will host high-flying Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season next weekend.

