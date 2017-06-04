West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans talks up his chances of plying his trade outside of the United Kingdom later in his career.

Jonny Evans has revealed that he is interested in playing abroad in the future, but is currently happy at West Bromwich Albion.

The Northern Ireland defender enjoyed another solid campaign for the Baggies last time out, seeing his name linked with a potential move to Arsenal.

Manager Tony Pulis recently confessed that he fears rival sides tabling an offer this summer, admitting it would be tough to turn down any big-money bids.

Evans is not currently seeking a move away from The Hawthorns, though he is open to plying his trade outside of the United Kingdom further down the line.

"Maybe [Tony's] trying to get rid of me - has he had enough?" he told Sky Sports News. "It gives you confidence when the manager appreciates you. It shows his belief that you've done a good job and hope I can continue doing that for West Brom.

"I've always been interested by football outside of Britain. It's something I've always kept an eye on. When you get asked that question you're not going to say 'no I'll never go there' because you never know. But it's something I've thought 'maybe one day I'll give it a try'."

Evans played a full part in Northern Ireland's 1-0 friendly win over New Zealand on Friday evening and is expected to start next week's qualifier against Azerbaijan.