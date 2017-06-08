Chelsea striker Diego Costa admits that a move back to Atletico Madrid would be "nice" but is unsure whether it would be practical due to their transfer ban.

Chelsea striker Diego Costa has admitted that he has "a lot to think about" after revealing that he has been told he has no future at the club by manager Antonio Conte.

The 26-year-old scored 26 goals in 46 games to help Chelsea to the Premier League title and FA Cup final last season, but speculation over his future rumbled on throughout the campaign and he was rumoured to be on the brink of a move to the Chinese Super League in January.

Costa's preferred option is to rejoin Atletico Madrid but, with the Spanish outfit currently under a transfer ban until January, the striker admitted that he may have to look elsewhere in order to keep his World Cup hopes alive.

"It would be nice to return to Atletico, but it is difficult to be four-five months without playing," Costa is quoted as saying by Marca.

"Being five months without playing? I do not know, it's complicated, but people know that I love Atletico a lot and that I love living in Madrid.

"It would be nice to go back, but it's difficult to be four-five months without playing. It's a World Cup year and there's a lot to think about. I need to play, that's all."

Costa has scored 58 goals in 120 games since joining Chelsea from Atletico in 2014, winning two league titles and one League Cup.