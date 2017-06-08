New Transfer Talk header

Wayne Rooney 'unwilling to take pay cut' to seal Everton move

Wayne Rooney applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
A report claims that Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is pricing himself out an emotional return to Everton in this summer's transfer window.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly pricing himself out a move to Everton this summer as he is not prepared to take a pay cut on his current wages at Old Trafford.

Rooney, 31, is widely expected to leave Man United this summer after struggling during the 2016-17 campaign, and it is understood that a number of Chinese Super League clubs are interested in the Englishman.

Everton have also been credited with an interest in the player that they sold to Man United in 2004, but according to The Express, Rooney is not prepared to accept a cut on his £250,000-a-week salary that he collects at Old Trafford.

The 119-time England international still has two years left on his contract at Man United, meanwhile, and it has been claimed that he could decide to remain in Manchester rather than accept a lower deal at another club.

Rooney, who played in Michael Carrick's testimonial at Old Trafford last weekend, has scored 253 goals in all competitions for Man United, landing five Premier League titles during a glittering career.

