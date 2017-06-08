A report claims that Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion and Birmingham City all want to sign Le Havre defender Ferland Mendy.

Crystal Palace, West Bromwich Albion, Brighton & Hove Albion and Birmingham City have reportedly joined Watford in the race to sign Le Havre's 22-year-old defender Ferland Mendy this summer.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that Mendy was one of Watford boss Marco Silva's main transfer targets ahead of the 2016-17 season.

However, according to Sky Sports News, Palace, West Brom, Brighton and Birmingham have now expressed their interest in a player that will be out of contract at the end of the 2017-18 campaign.

AS Monaco have also been credited with an interest in the full-back, while Marseille and Lyon are said to be in the hunt as Le Havre prepare to accept bids of around £7m in this summer's transfer window.

Mendy scored twice in 35 Ligue 2 appearances for Le Havre last season.