New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Cardiff City reject £3m Sheffield Wednesday bid for Sean Morrison'

Sean Morrison of Cardiff City scores his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 26, 2015
© Getty Images
Cardiff City reject a £3m offer from Sheffield Wednesday for their captain Sean Morrison, according to reports.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 20:25 UK

Cardiff City have rejected a £3m offer from Sheffield Wednesday for their captain Sean Morrison, according to reports.

The centre-back played 46 times in all competitions last season - including all but two Championship games - as the Bluebirds finished 12th in the second tier.

Wednesday, meanwhile, suffered playoff heartbreak as they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual promotion winners Huddersfield Town.

The Owls are now hoping to strengthen ahead of a renewed promotion push next year and, according to Sky Sports News, Morrison is one of their targets, but Cardiff have turned their initial bid down.

Cardiff signed Morrison from Reading in August 2014 and made him club captain last summer.

Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Read Next:
Wednesday join chase for Graham Dorrans?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Sean Morrison, Football
Your Comments
More Cardiff City News
Sean Morrison of Cardiff City scores his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 26, 2015
Report: Cardiff City reject £3m Sheffield Wednesday bid for Sean Morrison'
 A general view of Celtic Park on September 13, 2011
Aberdeen tell Celtic to up Jonny Hayes offer?
 Hearts' Callum Paterson in action against Dundee during their Scottish Premier League match on September 9, 2012
Cardiff City complete Callum Paterson signing
Le Fondre delighted to join BoltonHow do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Report: Cardiff swoop for Danny WardCardiff willing to pay £3m for Saints forward?Wagner considering appeal against Ward red
Live Coverage: Championship final dayResult: Newcastle keep title hopes aliveTeam News: Benitez rings the changesLive Commentary: Cardiff 0-2 Newcastle - as it happenedTeam News: Warnock makes three Cardiff changes
> Cardiff City Homepage
More Sheffield Wednesday News
A general view of the Pirelli Stadium during the U17 Euro Elite Qualifying Round match between England and Norway at the Pirelli Stadium on March 21, 2015
Report: Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs
 Sean Morrison of Cardiff City scores his sides second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Cardiff City and Charlton Athletic at the Cardiff City Stadium on September 26, 2015
Report: Cardiff City reject £3m Sheffield Wednesday bid for Sean Morrison'
 Ruben Loftus-Cheek in action during an England U21 training session on March 24, 2016
Chelsea pair miss out for England Under-21s
Wednesday join chase for Graham Dorrans?Wednesday confirm new Carvalhal dealReport: Carvalhal staying on at HillsboroughNorwich to make approach for Carvalhal?Result: Huddersfield reach Championship playoff final
Result: Huddersfield, Wednesday level after first legTeam News: Forestieri returns for WednesdayLive Commentary: Huddersfield 0-0 Sheff Wednesday - as it happenedPreview: Huddersfield vs. Sheff WedsLive Coverage: Championship final day
> Sheffield Wednesday Homepage



Tables
 