Cardiff City reject a £3m offer from Sheffield Wednesday for their captain Sean Morrison, according to reports.

Cardiff City have rejected a £3m offer from Sheffield Wednesday for their captain Sean Morrison, according to reports.

The centre-back played 46 times in all competitions last season - including all but two Championship games - as the Bluebirds finished 12th in the second tier.

Wednesday, meanwhile, suffered playoff heartbreak as they were beaten in the semi-finals by eventual promotion winners Huddersfield Town.

The Owls are now hoping to strengthen ahead of a renewed promotion push next year and, according to Sky Sports News, Morrison is one of their targets, but Cardiff have turned their initial bid down.

Cardiff signed Morrison from Reading in August 2014 and made him club captain last summer.