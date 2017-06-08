New Transfer Talk header

Felipe Anderson: 'I still dream of Manchester United move'

Felipe Anderson in action during the Serie A game between Lazio and Udinese on February 26, 2017
Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson says that he came close to joining Manchester United "two years ago", and still hopes to one day join the Red Devils.
Lazio attacker Felipe Anderson has revealed that he came close to joining Manchester United "two years ago", and is still hopeful of sealing a 'dream move' to Old Trafford.

Anderson, 24, was said to be on the verge of joining the 20-time English champions in the summer of 2015 after netting 11 times in 37 appearances during the 2014-15 campaign.

The Brazilian's form has dropped over the last couple of seasons, but the attacker is still confident that he has the credentials to attract attention from the Red Devils.

"Two years ago, yes. After my season that was very good in the second year, there has always been a lot of speculation," Anderson told Sport TV.

"In the last two years, I leave it with my sister who takes care of my things, with my agents. Of course it's my career, my future, but I know the work I've done, and even what I have to do on vacation, take care of myself. Every player dreams of playing for a team like United."

Anderson scored four times and provided nine assists in 36 Serie A appearances for Lazio last season.

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Report: Real Madrid end De Gea interest
