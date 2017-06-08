Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that a return to former club Gremio would be appealing should he leave Anfield this summer.

The 30-year-old is expected to bring his 10-year Liverpool career to an end when his contract expires this month, with the likes of Besiktas and newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion thought to be interested in the Brazilian.

However, having initially turned down an approach from Gremio in January in order to complete his decade of service for Liverpool, Lucas admitted that the thought of returning to his home country is appealing.

"There was an offer from Gremio in January but I wanted to complete 10 years at Liverpool," he told Brazil's Radio Atlantica.

"Now in the window we had a conversation, but nothing official. I do not hide my desire to return to Gremio, but there are several factors."

Lucas has made almost 350 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Gremio for £5m in July 2007.