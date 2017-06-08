New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio return

Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
© SilverHub
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva admits that a return to former club Gremio would be appealing should he leave Anfield this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 16:41 UK

Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva has set his sights on a return to former club Gremio should he leave Anfield this summer.

The 30-year-old is expected to bring his 10-year Liverpool career to an end when his contract expires this month, with the likes of Besiktas and newly-promoted Brighton & Hove Albion thought to be interested in the Brazilian.

However, having initially turned down an approach from Gremio in January in order to complete his decade of service for Liverpool, Lucas admitted that the thought of returning to his home country is appealing.

"There was an offer from Gremio in January but I wanted to complete 10 years at Liverpool," he told Brazil's Radio Atlantica.

"Now in the window we had a conversation, but nothing official. I do not hide my desire to return to Gremio, but there are several factors."

Lucas has made almost 350 appearances for Liverpool since joining from Gremio for £5m in July 2007.

Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
Read Next:
Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Lucas Leiva, Football
Your Comments
More Liverpool News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
 James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Arsenal 'make official bid for James Rodriguez'
Watkins replaces Woodburn in Wales squadSouthampton 'content with Liverpool apology'Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio returnSouthampton 'to demand £75m for Van Dijk'Douglas Costa on Liverpool, Barca radar?
Gerrard backs Virgil van Dijk signingMan Utd return to top of rich listLiverpool join race for James Rodriguez?Liverpool to launch bid for Martins?Pulisic: 'No move to England this summer'
> Liverpool Homepage
More Gremio News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio return
 Luan in action for Brazil at the Olympics in August 2016
Liverpool 'close in on Brazilian striker'
 General view of the King Power Stadium, home to Leicester City Football Club, in Leicester, central England, on August 31, 2014
Leicester City keen to sign Brazilian midfielder?
Liverpool bid £30m for Luan?Report: Leicester open Luan Vieira talksSwansea target Miler Bolanos?Chelsea send Wallace to Gremio on loanReport: Real Madrid chasing Luan
Report: United eyeing Brazilian wonderkidAnderson open to Gremio returnBrazil club bans fans for racist chantsQPR in talks to sign Brazilian defender?Scolari appointed Gremio manager
> Gremio Homepage
More Besiktas News
Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio return
 New generic football image
Lyon, Besiktas to be banned from European competition if violent scenes repeated
 Juan Mata of Manchester United in action during their Premier League clash with Swansea City at the Liberty Stadium on November 6, 2016
Besiktas to make bid for Manchester United midfielder Juan Mata?
Lyon president concerned about Besiktas tripLyon, Besiktas kickoff delayed after fightingReport: Besiktas in Cesc Fabregas talksMourinho takes interest in Besiktas star?Man United up against Anderlecht in EL quarters
Europa round-up: Lyon, Ajax into quartersEL roundup: Wins for Lyon, Genk as Man Utd drawEL roundup: Spurs, Athletic, Fiorentina crash outEL roundup: Man Utd win as Spurs slip upBesiktas re-sign West Ham target Demba Ba
> Besiktas Homepage
More Brighton & Hove Albion News
Steve Sidwell celebrates scoring his team's winning goal during the Championship match between Nottingham Forest and Brighton & Hove Albion, April 11, 2016
Steve Sidwell signs new Brighton & Hove Albion deal
 Lucas Leiva in action during the FA Cup game between Liverpool and Plymouth Argyle on January 8, 2017
Liverpool midfielder Lucas Leiva keen on Gremio return
 General view of the Amex Stadium prior to the npower Championship Play Off Semi Final Second Leg between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace at Amex Stadium on May 13, 2013
Brighton & Hove Albion show interest in Japanese international Genki Haraguchi?
John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'Brighton keen to sign Ryan from Valencia?How do new clubs fare in the Premier League?Brighton show interest in Fulham midfielder?Report: Brighton want Robert Snodgrass
Newcastle hold talks over Abraham signing?Gaetan Bong signs new Brighton contractBrighton 'hopeful of Tammy Abraham deal'West Ham, Newcastle want Dion Pereira?Newcastle, Brighton 'in Abraham battle'
> Brighton & Hove Albion Homepage



Tables
 