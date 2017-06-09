New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Wolverhampton Wanderers 'eye young Portuguese striker'

A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
© Getty Images
Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing a move for young Benfica striker Diogo Goncalves.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 at 03:31 UK

Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing a bid for young Portuguese striker Diogo Goncalves.

The 20-year-old currently plies his trade for Benfica's B team and is thought to have previously turned down advances from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

According to O Jogo, Goncalves is now set for a loan move to Championship outfit Wolves, who are managed by former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jorge Mendes - agent to both Goncalves and Nuno - is heavily involved in Wolves' transfer dealings and is thought to be masterminding the move.

Goncalves would join a growing Portuguese contingent at the Midlands, who already count Helder Costa, Silvio and Ivan Cavaleiro among their ranks.

Andy Lonergan of Bolton in action during the Sky Bet Championship match between Fulham and Bolton Wanderers at Craven Cottage on October 1, 2014
Read Next:
Andy Lonergan keen to leave Wolves?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diogo Goncalves, Nuno Espirito Santo, Jorge Mendes, Arsene Wenger, Helder Costa, Silvio, Ivan Cavaleiro, Football
Your Comments
More Wolverhampton Wanderers News
A general view prior to the Clydesdale Bank Premier League match between Rangers and Hearts at Ibrox Stadium on July 23, 2011
Rangers announce Fabio Cardoso signing
 A general of view of Molineux during the Sky Bet League One match between Wolverhampton Wanderers and Carlisle United at Molineux on May 3, 2014
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'
 A general view of the Pirelli Stadium during the U17 Euro Elite Qualifying Round match between England and Norway at the Pirelli Stadium on March 21, 2015
Report: Burton Albion midfielder Jackson Irvine on radar of five Championship clubs
Andy Lonergan keen to leave Wolves?Jackett to sign Henry for Portsmouth?Wolves to sign former Man United winger?Wolves withdraw from Weimann deal?Wolves hold interest in John O'Shea?
Wolves interested in Croatian midfielder?Nuno: 'We can build Wolves around Costa'Wolves 'closing in on Portuguese defender'Nuno: 'I turned down Champions League'Santo: 'I am open to any signing'
> Wolverhampton Wanderers Homepage



Tables
 