Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly preparing a bid for young Portuguese striker Diogo Goncalves.

The 20-year-old currently plies his trade for Benfica's B team and is thought to have previously turned down advances from Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger.

According to O Jogo, Goncalves is now set for a loan move to Championship outfit Wolves, who are managed by former Porto boss Nuno Espirito Santo.

Jorge Mendes - agent to both Goncalves and Nuno - is heavily involved in Wolves' transfer dealings and is thought to be masterminding the move.

Goncalves would join a growing Portuguese contingent at the Midlands, who already count Helder Costa, Silvio and Ivan Cavaleiro among their ranks.