Chelsea manager Antonio Conte reportedly made the decision to axe Diego Costa as long ago as last November.

The 28-year-old revealed on Thursday that Conte had informed him that he can leave Stamford Bridge this summer, despite his impressive contribution of 20 goals in their Premier League-title winning campaign last term.

According to The Mirror, the Italian reached his decision on Costa's future in November, when pictures emerged showing him dining with Diego Simeone, manager at Costa's former side Atletico Madrid.

Conte is said to have told Costa of his fate by text message in a move that took the Blues' hierarchy, including owner Roman Abramovich, by complete surprise.

Costa's agent Jorge Mendes has already been busy arranging a potential transfer for his client, setting up talks with Italian giants AC Milan.

Meanwhile, the Spaniard has outlined his desire to return to Atletico but would not be able to complete a move until January 2018 due to the La Liga side's ongoing transfer ban.