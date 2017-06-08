New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

AC Milan 'in talks with Diego Costa's agent'

Chelsea's Diego Costa in action during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that AC Milan are 'in talks' with the agent of Chelsea striker Diego Costa as they bid to bring the Spain international to Serie A.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 10:51 UK

AC Milan are reportedly 'in talks' with agent Jorge Mendes over a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who revealed on Wednesday night that he would be leaving the Premier League champions in this summer's transfer window.

Costa, 28, scored 20 times in Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Spain international is said to have had a strained relationship with head coach Antonio Conte in the second half of the season.

The centre-forward said that he received a text message from Conte informing him that he was now on the transfer list, and according to Sky Sports News, Costa's agent Mendes is holding discussions with Milan.

The report claims that Mendes met representatives from Milan before the Champions League final last weekend, and another meeting is scheduled for this week as the Italian giants look to beat a host of Chinese Super League clubs to the striker's signature.

Milan, who have signed Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio so far this summer, are now under the ownership of Chinese group Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.

Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Read Next:
Report: AC Milan turn attention to Costa
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Diego Costa, Jorge Mendes, Franck Kessie, Mateo Musacchio, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Virgil van Dijk responds to transfer speculation
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
Southampton 'to demand £75m for Virgil van Dijk'
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Liverpool apologise to Southampton, end interest in Virgil van Dijk
Costa: 'Atletico return would be nice'Man Utd 'still keen on Jan Oblak'Report: Chelsea want Willy CaballeroAC Milan 'in talks with Costa's agent'Diego Costa: 'Chelsea no longer want me'
Chelsea, Arsenal 'tracking Helder Costa'Man Utd return to top of rich listMan Utd 'still hopeful in Bakayoko race'Walker ignoring speculation over futureSevilla favourites to sign Batshuayi?
> Chelsea Homepage
More AC Milan News
Chelsea's Diego Costa in action during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
AC Milan 'in talks with Diego Costa's agent'
 Diego Costa is rested during Chelsea's Premier League match against Watford on May 15, 2017
Report: AC Milan turn attention to Chelsea striker Diego Costa
 Alvaro Morata in action for Real Madrid against Espanyol in La Liga on September 18, 2016
Alvaro Morata: 'I want to stay at Real Madrid'
AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa DembeleMorata agrees to make AC Milan switch?Kessie reveals delight at AC Milan moveMilan sign Franck Kessie from AtalantaRaiola: 'Eleven top clubs want Donnarumma'
Agent: 'Rodriguez closing in on Milan move'Report: Niang a target for EvertonAC Milan sign Musacchio from VillarrealVincenzo Montella signs new AC Milan dealMilan CEO: 'We need Donnarumma decision'
> AC Milan Homepage



Tables
 