A report claims that AC Milan are 'in talks' with the agent of Chelsea striker Diego Costa as they bid to bring the Spain international to Serie A.

AC Milan are reportedly 'in talks' with agent Jorge Mendes over a move for Chelsea striker Diego Costa, who revealed on Wednesday night that he would be leaving the Premier League champions in this summer's transfer window.

Costa, 28, scored 20 times in Chelsea's 2016-17 Premier League title-winning campaign, but the Spain international is said to have had a strained relationship with head coach Antonio Conte in the second half of the season.

The centre-forward said that he received a text message from Conte informing him that he was now on the transfer list, and according to Sky Sports News, Costa's agent Mendes is holding discussions with Milan.

The report claims that Mendes met representatives from Milan before the Champions League final last weekend, and another meeting is scheduled for this week as the Italian giants look to beat a host of Chinese Super League clubs to the striker's signature.

Milan, who have signed Franck Kessie and Mateo Musacchio so far this summer, are now under the ownership of Chinese group Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux.