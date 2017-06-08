New Transfer Talk header

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez reveals that his agent is currently dealing with his future as the Chilean concentrates on the 2017 Confederations Cup.
By , European Football Editor
Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez has revealed that his agent is currently dealing with his future.

The 28-year-old, who has scored 72 times in 145 appearances for Arsenal following a 2014 move from Barcelona, will soon enter the final 12 months of his contract at the Emirates Stadium.

Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester City are all believed to be preparing offers for Sanchez, but the Chilean international has said that his current focus is on the Confederations Cup, leaving his agent to deal with his future.

"I'm looking at what my agent is doing," Sanchez told Cooperativa. "For now, I'm focused on the [Confederations] Cup in Russia and trying to do well.

"The truth is that my agent will see to it. He knows and he will sit down with the club to look for the best option for me. I'd like a lot of things but I'm only thinking about the national team."

Sanchez scored 30 times in 51 appearances for Arsenal last season, but the forward could not prevent his team from missing out on a top-four position in the Premier League table.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
