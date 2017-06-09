Real Madrid will reportedly receive a bid of £175m for the services of star striker Cristiano Ronaldo from an unnamed Chinese club next week.

The 32-year-old's future in the Spanish capital was called into question this week when a Portuguese newspaper claimed that a number of sides, including Jose Mourinho's Manchester United, were considering making audacious bids for his services.

According to AS today, an unnamed Chinese Super League side will be the first to show their hand with a €200m offer next week.

The deal would see the Portuguese forward pocket €120m (£105m) a year - or around £2m a week - in salary alone, which would make him the highest-paid sports star of all time.

Ronaldo signed a new deal with Los Blancos last November keeping him at the Bernabeu until 2021 on a weekly wage of around £540,000, with his contract including a release clause of €1 billion (£880m).