Manchester United will reportedly table a world-record bid of £157m to bring Real Madrid striker Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer.

The 32-year-old helped his side to an unprecedented retention of the Champions League trophy last season, as well as wrapping up the La Liga title to make it a first double in 59 years, as he passed the 400-goal milestone for the Spanish outfit.

According to a report in Portuguese daily A Bola today, Los Blancos are bracing themselves for a €180m (£157m) offer for their star man this summer, with former Madrid boss Jose Mourinho at the front of the queue with United.

The newspaper claims that big-spending French sides Paris Saint-Germain and Monaco, as well as several sides from the Chinese Super League, are also circling but will be turned down by Madrid president Florentino Perez.

The Portuguese signed a new contract last November keeping him in the Spanish capital until 2021, and Perez has previously been quoted as saying that even a bid of €1 billion would not convince him to sell.

A series of offers are thought to be forthcoming regardless, however, with Ronaldo's suitors "undeterred" by Perez's comments.

Ronaldo left United for Madrid in 2009 for a then-world record £80m fee.

