Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has said that his "overall awareness on the pitch" is improving under manager Jose Mourinho.

Lingard has established himself in the first-team squad under both Louis van Gaal and Mourinho, with 82 appearances being made in all competitions over the past two seasons.

However, Lingard has singled out the Portuguese, who he says has helped his "game management" since his arrival at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old is quoted by Sky Sports News as saying: "My overall awareness on the pitch. Knowing where you are on the pitch. Doing things in the right areas, that's very key.

"Each day you are learning and you can see from the manager about game-management and what he wants you to do on the pitch. Especially when winning games. So you are learning and learning well."

In April, Lingard signed a new four-year deal with United.