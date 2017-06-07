The Back Pages: Wednesday's newspapers

Peruse the back pages of today's newspapers in the UK and across Europe.

Big money-moves for Virgil van Dijk and Romelu Lukaku dominate the back pages in the UK, while in Europe there's news of a shock transfer bid for one of Real Madrid's top stars.

'Ashamed': An investigation by The FA concludes that England's fans are "among the worst in the world" for yob behaviour.

'Luk Who's Back!': Romelu Lukaku is to return to Chelsea in a £100m deal, snubbing a rival offer from Manchester United.

'Liverpool accused of tapping up': Southampton complain to the Premier League over Liverpool's pursuit of Virgil van Dijk.

'British Cycling ousts Team Sky from velodrome': British Cycling are planning to ask Team Sky to move out of the Manchester velodrome they have shared for the last seven years.

'To the four again': Liam Plunkett stars as England reach the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy.

'Now let's finish off the Aussies': Eoin Morgan has his sights set on defeating Australia as England look for their first piece of silverware in the 50-overs format of the game.

'The ZZ Report': An in-depth assessment of last season at Madrid and speculation on which players could move on this summer.

'The Decade of Barcelona': This Barca-based newspaper declares that recent footballing history is comprehensively in favour of Barcelona over Champions League champions Real Madrid.

'The priority: Become champions of France again': Edinson Cavani reflects on the "injustice" PSG suffered at the hands of Barcelona in the Champions League last season and vows to come back stronger next season.

'I am happy here': New Inter boss Luciano Spalletti gears up for an assault on former side Roma, with Kevin Strootman and Radja Nainggolan his top targets.

'7.5': Max Allegri is due to sign a new Juventus contract worth €7.5m (£6.5m) a season.

'Attention to Douglas Costa': Barcelona consider signing Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa.

'James and Falcao': A preview of Spain and Colombia's friendly encounter tonight.

'Biggest transfer shock': Real Madrid will receive a €180m (£157m) offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, with Manchester United, PSG, Monaco and the Chinese circling.