The Back Pages: Friday's newspapers

Peruse the back pages of today's newspapers in the UK and across Europe.

News of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's decision to axe Diego Costa is high on the agenda among the back pages of today's newspapers.

'Diego Price Drop': Conte decides to ditch Costa this summer and will sell him for £10m less than the Blues paid for him.

'Bye Bayern Alexis': Bayern Munich offer Alexis Sanchez weekly wages of £350,000 to move from Arsenal.

'Gatland hit by insults and Lions injury': Sam Warburton is ruled out of the next game on the British & Irish Lions tour with an ankle strain.

'£60m... not a penny Mor': Man Utd will return with a final bid of £60m for Alvaro Morata.

'Young, Gifted and English': England's under-20 side make it into the final of the World Cup.

'The History Boys': New Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke scores twice as England book their place in the final of the Under-20s World Cup.

'Diego's Dumped': Antonio Conte let Diego Costa know his fate by text message.

Rafael Nadal gears up to try to win a 10th French Open title.

'Messi Forever': Lionel Messi reveals that he wants to finish his career at Barcelona.

'Close to the Goal': Preview of tonight's World Cup qualifier between France and Sweden, which could see Les Bleus edge closer to guaranteeing their place in Russia next year.

Lionel Messi will earn €82,000 (£72,000) per day under his proposed new Barcelona deal.

Manchester United circle Andrea Belotti with an €80m (£70m) bid.

'€200m for Cristiano': An unnamed Chinese club makes a €200m (£175.5m) offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, who would earn €120m (£105m) a year in salary.

Sergio Conceicao is unveiled as the new manager of Porto on a two-year deal.