The Back Pages: Friday's newspapers

News of Chelsea manager Antonio Conte's decision to axe Diego Costa is high on the agenda among the back pages of today's newspapers.

The Sun (UK)

'Diego Price Drop': Conte decides to ditch Costa this summer and will sell him for £10m less than the Blues paid for him.

The Sun June 9, 2017

The Mirror (UK)

'Bye Bayern Alexis': Bayern Munich offer Alexis Sanchez weekly wages of £350,000 to move from Arsenal.

The Mirror June 9, 2017

The Times (UK)

'Gatland hit by insults and Lions injury': Sam Warburton is ruled out of the next game on the British & Irish Lions tour with an ankle strain.

The Times June 9, 2017

The Daily Star (UK)

'£60m... not a penny Mor': Man Utd will return with a final bid of £60m for Alvaro Morata.

Daily Star June 9, 2017

The Guardian (UK)

'Young, Gifted and English': England's under-20 side make it into the final of the World Cup.

The Guardian June 9, 2017

The Telegraph (UK)

'The History Boys': New Liverpool signing Dominic Solanke scores twice as England book their place in the final of the Under-20s World Cup.

The Telegraph June 9, 2017

Metro (UK)

'Diego's Dumped': Antonio Conte let Diego Costa know his fate by text message.

The Guardian June 9, 2017

Marca (Spain)

Rafael Nadal gears up to try to win a 10th French Open title.

MARCA June 9, 2017

Mundo Deportivo (Spain)

'Messi Forever': Lionel Messi reveals that he wants to finish his career at Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo June 9, 2017

L'Equipe (France)

'Close to the Goal': Preview of tonight's World Cup qualifier between France and Sweden, which could see Les Bleus edge closer to guaranteeing their place in Russia next year.

L'Equipe June 9, 2017

Corriere dello Sport (Italy)

Lionel Messi will earn €82,000 (£72,000) per day under his proposed new Barcelona deal.

Corriere dello Sport June 9, 2017

Tuttosport (Italy)

Manchester United circle Andrea Belotti with an €80m (£70m) bid.

Tuttosport June 9, 2017

Sport (Spain)

SPORT June 9, 2017

AS (Spain)

'€200m for Cristiano': An unnamed Chinese club makes a €200m (£175.5m) offer for Cristiano Ronaldo, who would earn €120m (£105m) a year in salary.

AS June 9, 2017

A Bola (Portugal)

Sergio Conceicao is unveiled as the new manager of Porto on a two-year deal.

A Bola June 9, 2017

Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on November 6, 2016
