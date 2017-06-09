New Transfer Talk header

Manchester United skipper Wayne Rooney is reportedly considering seeing out his current £250,000-a-week deal at Old Trafford.
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is reportedly prepared to see out his contract with the club if he cannot seal a satisfactory switch elsewhere.

The 31-year-old has been tipped to leave Old Trafford this summer in the pursuit of regular first-team football, with a return to boyhood club Everton thought to have been one of the options on the table.

Reports in recent days, however, have suggested that a move back to the Toffees is looking increasingly unlikely as the England international is refusing to take a cut on his current weekly wage of £250,000.

According to the Daily Mail, Rooney is now giving "serious consideration" to seeing out his current deal, which has one year to run with the option of an additional year.

A lucrative move to the Chinese Super League has also been on the cards this year but the prospect of any offer "is thought to lack serious substance" and Rooney is not keen to uproot his children to the Far East.

The newspaper claims that Rooney will wait until he returns from a family holiday before making a final decision on his future.

