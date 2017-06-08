New Transfer Talk header

Norwich City to sign SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic

A general view of Carrow Road prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Norwich City and Southampton at Carrow Road on August 31, 2013
Norwich confirm the imminent signing of SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic on a three-year deal, with the deal set to be sealed on Friday.
Norwich City have confirmed the signing of SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic on a three-year deal.

The Bosnia international will officially join the Championship side for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

"It's a big move for me and I'm very happy to be joining," Vrancic told Norwich City TV.

"I had a good conversation with the coach and decided very quickly I wanted to be part of Norwich. It's a good city with a good stadium, so there's everything you need.

"I'm really happy and very proud to soon be part of Norwich."

Vrancic, who scored four goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Darmstadt, will become Norwich boss Daniel Farke's third signing of the summer.

Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
