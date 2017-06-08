Norwich confirm the imminent signing of SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic on a three-year deal, with the deal set to be sealed on Friday.

Norwich City have confirmed the signing of SV Darmstadt 98 midfielder Mario Vrancic on a three-year deal.

The Bosnia international will officially join the Championship side for an undisclosed fee on Friday.

"It's a big move for me and I'm very happy to be joining," Vrancic told Norwich City TV.

"I had a good conversation with the coach and decided very quickly I wanted to be part of Norwich. It's a good city with a good stadium, so there's everything you need.

"I'm really happy and very proud to soon be part of Norwich."

Vrancic, who scored four goals in 23 Bundesliga appearances for Darmstadt, will become Norwich boss Daniel Farke's third signing of the summer.