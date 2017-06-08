Manchester United are reportedly still hopeful of signing goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer despite Atletico Madrid being hit with a transfer ban.

Manchester United are still hopeful of signing Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak this summer, according to reports.

United have been keeping tabs on the Slovenia international in case David de Gea joins Real Madrid this summer, but their hopes of prising him away from the Spanish capital took a blow when the Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld FIFA's transfer ban on Atletico.

Antoine Griezmann, who had also been linked with United, was quick to commit his future to Atletico once the ban was upheld, but the Manchester Evening News suggests that Oblak is still willing to make the move to Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old was named La Liga's best goalkeeper for a second season running in the 2016-17 campaign and has subsequently drawn interest from the likes of Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain in addition to United.

Oblak has an £85m release clause in his contract at Atletico, and Diego Simeone's side are unlikely to allow him to leave for any less given their inability to replace him.

Any United move for Oblak would hinge on whether De Gea leaves, though, and the Red Devils are understood to be increasingly confident of keeping the Spain international.