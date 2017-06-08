Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers are in talks to sign Manchester City winger Bersant Celina on loan, according to reports.

The 20-year-old spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Dutch side FC Twente, scoring five goals and providing five assists in 27 appearances.

Celina joined the Man City academy in 2012 from Norwegian side Stromsgodset IF and signed professional terms with the Citizens two years later, making four senior appearances overall.

According to Sky Sports News, Ipswich and Bolton have both held discussions with Man City over the prospect of taking the Kosovo international on a season-long loan.

Celina, who has scored one goal in six international appearances for Kosovo, is contracted to the Etihad Stadium side until 2020.