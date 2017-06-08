New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United 'considering Max Kruse bid'

A report claims that West Ham United could move for Werder Bremen forward Max Kruse in this summer's transfer window.
West Ham United are reportedly considering a summer move for Werder Bremen forward Max Kruse.

The 29-year-old scored 15 times in 23 Bundesliga appearances during an impressive 2016-17 campaign, but according to Sky Sports News, he will be allowed to leave Bremen this summer for £10.4m.

The same report claims that West Ham are admirers of the 14-time Germany international, and the Hammers are considering whether to launch a move over the next few days.

Kruse joined Bremen last summer off the back of scoring nine times in 43 appearances for fellow Bundesliga side Wolfsburg.

West Ham are expected to sign at least one new striker this summer as they bid to take the pressure off Andy Carroll.

