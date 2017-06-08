New Transfer Talk header

Report: Real Madrid end David de Gea interest

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
A report claims that David de Gea will remain at Manchester United this summer after Real Madrid drop their long-standing interest in the Spanish goalkeeper.
By , European Football Editor
Real Madrid have reportedly ended their interest in Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

De Gea came close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, but a faulty fax machine prevented the deal from going through, and the goalkeeper ultimately signed a new four-year deal with the Red Devils.

It has been strongly reported that Los Blancos would make a world-record move for the 26-year-old this summer, but according to Marca, the European champions have dropped their interest after refusing to meet Man United's asking price.

The report claims that Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane will instead keep faith with current number one Keylor Navas, who overcame some difficult moments last season to end the campaign in impressive fashion.

De Gea joined Man United from Atletico Madrid in the summer of 2011, and the Spaniard has made 269 appearances in all competitions for the Red Devils, winning one Premier League title, one FA Cup, one League Cup and one Europa League in the process.

Alvaro Morata celebrates scoring his side's first goal during the Euro 2016 Group D match between Spain and Turkey on July 17, 2016
