Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Friday morning's headlines:

Chelsea to make move for Dimitri Payet?

Chelsea reportedly prepare an offer for wantaway West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet.

Celtic sign Ivorian youngster Kouassi Eboue

Celtic make Kouassi Eboue their first signing of the January transfer window.

Brentford's Scott Hogan 'nears West Ham United switch'

West Ham United are reportedly close to securing the services of Brentford striker Scott Hogan.

West Bromwich Albion 'join chase for Robert Snodgrass'

West Bromwich Albion are reportedly ready to battle with West Ham United for the services of Robert Snodgrass.

Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke 'to snub West Bromwich Albion'

Crystal Palace striker Christian Benteke is reportedly unwilling to sign for West Bromwich Albion.

Sebastian Polter leaves Queens Park Rangers to join Union Berlin

Sebastian Polter leaves Queens Park Rangers to sign for German outfit Union Berlin.

Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta

Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta and loan him back to his original club.

Samir Nasri hails "incredible" Zinedine Zidane

Samir Nasri, currently on loan at Sevilla from Manchester City, reveals that he would welcome the chance to link-up with Zinedine Zidane at Real Madrid.

Paul Clement confirms Tom Carroll, Martin Olsson talks

Swansea City boss Paul Clement says that his club are "in talks" with Tottenham Hotspur and Norwich City over moves for Tom Carroll and Martin Olsson.

Watford sign Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley on loan

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley joins Watford on loan until the end of the season, with the option of a permanent deal next summer.

Morgan Schneiderlin thanks Manchester United fans

New Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin thanks the Manchester United fans for their support during his spell at Old Trafford.

Everton complete Morgan Schneiderlin deal

Everton complete the signing of French midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin from Manchester United on a contract until June 2021.

Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven

Swansea City sign Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven in a £4m deal on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Manchester United 'join Paulo Dybala pursuit'

A report claims that Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho wants to sign Juventus striker Paulo Dybala as a long-term replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Claude Puel: 'No change in Jose Fonte situation'

Southampton boss Claude Puel says that there has been 'no change' in Jose Fonte's situation since the 33-year-old handed in a transfer request last week.

Paul Clement wants to keep Fernando Llorente, Gylfi Sigurdsson

Swansea City boss Paul Clement says that he is desperate to keep Fernando Llorente and Gylfi Sigurdsson at the Welsh club this month.

Oumar Niasse, Evandro Goebel 'undergoing Hull City medicals'

Hull City close in on the loan signings of Everton striker Oumar Niasse and Porto midfielder Evandro Goebel, both of whom are undergoing medicals at the club.

West Ham United 'reject £19.1m Marseille bid for Dimitri Payet'

West Ham United reportedly reject a £19.1m bid for wantaway midfielder Dimitri Payet, who has asked to leave the club during the January transfer window.

Claudio Ranieri: 'Jeffrey Schlupp likely to leave Leicester City'

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri confirms that Jeffrey Schlupp is free to leave the club this January if a suitable offer comes in.

Jonathan Tah cools Liverpool transfer speculation

Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah insists that he has no intention of leaving the club in January despite speculation linking him with a move to Liverpool.

Aitor Karanka: 'Stewart Downing free to leave Middlesbrough'

Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka reveals that Stewart Downing is free to leave the club on loan this month if a suitable offer comes in.

Everton 'agree £10.4m Ishak Belfodil fee'

Everton reportedly agree terms over a £10.4m deal to sign striker Ishak Belfodil from Standard Liege.

Arsenal midfielder Jon Toral joins Rangers on loan

Rangers complete the signing of 21-year-old midfielder Jon Toral on loan from Arsenal until the end of the season.

Luis Suarez: 'Ignore common sense with Lionel Messi'

Barcelona striker Luis Suarez urges the club to forget "common sense" as they look to strike a new deal with teammate Lionel Messi.

Agent: Adnan Januzaj happy at Sunderland

The agent of Adnan Januzaj insists that there are no plans for the youngster to depart Sunderland for Lyon.

Chelsea 'planning move for Middlesbrough defender'

Chelsea reportedly line up Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson as a long-term replacement for John Terry.

Tom Cleverley 'has Watford medical'

Everton midfielder Tom Cleverley reportedly undergoes a medical at Watford ahead of a loan switch.

Carl Jenkinson close to Crystal Palace switch?

Arsenal right-back Carl Jenkinson is thought to be on the verge of sealing a £3m switch to Crystal Palace.

Ipswich Town 'have bid rejected for Jordan Hugill'

Ipswich Town are reportedly turned down with a £1.5m bid for Preston North End striker Jordan Hugill.

Evandro 'close to Hull City move'

Hull City manager Marco Silva confirms interest in Porto attacker Evandro.

Marouane Fellaini to stay at United until 2018

Manchester United exercise a one-year extension clause to keep Marouane Fellaini with the club until 2018.

Slaven Bilic: 'Dimitri Payet wants to leave'

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic confirms that Dimitri Payet wants to leave the club.

Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny, Francis Coquelin sign new Arsenal deals

Olivier Giroud, Laurent Koscielny and Francis Coquelin sign new contracts at Arsenal.

Sam Allardyce: 'Christian Benteke not for sale'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce denies reports that Christian Benteke will be sold this month.

Dele Alli 'to receive wage boost'

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Dele Alli will reportedly be offered a new contract worth £100,000 a week.

Sunderland 'to resist Adnan Januzaj interest'

Sunderland will reportedly block Lyon's attempts to sign on-loan Manchester United attacker Adnan Januzaj this month.

Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?

Liverpool attacker Adam Lallana is reportedly attracting interest from Spanish giants Barcelona.