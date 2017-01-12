Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta and loan him back to his original club.

Juventus have signed defender Mattia Caldara from fellow Italian outfit Atalanta.

The Italy Under-21 international will join the Bianconeri in a deal that could be worth up to €21m (£18.3m), but has been loaned back to Atalanta until the summer of 2018.

Juve will pay an initial €15m (£13m) in four instalments for the 22-year-old, with an extra €6m (£5.25m) in bonuses to be added on if certain conditions are met.

Caldara, who has signed a five-year contract with Juve, has scored three times in 11 Serie A matches this season.

He becomes Juventus' second signing of the January transfer window, following the capture of Genoa midfielder Tomas Rincon earlier this month.