New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta

A general view before the international friendly match between Italy and England at Juventus Arena on March 31, 2015
© Getty Images
Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta and loan him back to his original club.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, January 12, 2017 at 19:30 UK

Juventus have signed defender Mattia Caldara from fellow Italian outfit Atalanta.

The Italy Under-21 international will join the Bianconeri in a deal that could be worth up to €21m (£18.3m), but has been loaned back to Atalanta until the summer of 2018.

Juve will pay an initial €15m (£13m) in four instalments for the 22-year-old, with an extra €6m (£5.25m) in bonuses to be added on if certain conditions are met.

Caldara, who has signed a five-year contract with Juve, has scored three times in 11 Serie A matches this season.

He becomes Juventus' second signing of the January transfer window, following the capture of Genoa midfielder Tomas Rincon earlier this month.

A general view of stadium during the Serie A match between Atalanta BC and Hellas Verona FC at Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia on August 31, 2014
Read Next:
Inter Milan 'keen on Atalanta youngsters'
>
View our homepages for Mattia Caldara, Tomas Rincon, Football
Your Comments
More Juventus News
A general view before the international friendly match between Italy and England at Juventus Arena on March 31, 2015
Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta
 Paulo Dybala scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Manchester United 'join Paulo Dybala pursuit'
 Adam Lallana in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Liverpool on December 19, 2016
Barcelona interested in Adam Lallana?
Juventus interested in Emre Can?Evra "considering future" at JuventusJuve to move for Sevilla's N'Zonzi?Valencia 'join Patrice Evra race'Bilic praises West Ham target Scott Hogan
Ferdinand hints at Evra United returnReport: Arsenal approach Juve's PjanicJuventus 'want to sign Alexis Sanchez'Report: Salzburg's Upamecano in demandSimone Zaza on brink of West Ham exit
> Juventus Homepage
More Atalanta BC News
A general view before the international friendly match between Italy and England at Juventus Arena on March 31, 2015
Juventus sign Mattia Caldara from Atalanta
 Jose Mourinho borrows old pal Wenger's coat to attend the Premier League game between Chelsea and Manchester United on October 23, 2016
Agent confirms Premier League interest in Franck Kessie
 Chelsea manager Antonio Conte looks on during his side's Premier League clash with Southampton at St Mary's Stadium on October 30, 2016
Chelsea 'make £21m Franck Kessie bid'
Juventus 'pull out of race to sign Kessie'Liverpool 'eyeing up Franck Kessie swoop'Report: Juventus win Franck Kessie raceMourinho 'asks Bailly about Kessie'Report: Barcelona scout Franck Kessie
English quartet interested in Atalanta defender?Inter Milan 'keen on Atalanta youngsters'Report: Juventus eye Franck KessieReport: Man City join Franck Kessie raceArsenal 'interested in Ivorian teenager'
> Atalanta BC Homepage


Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
1Juventus18150339142545
2Roma19132440182241
3Napoli19115342222038
4Lazio19114433211237
5AC Milan1811342820836
6Atalanta BCAtalanta1911263122935
7Inter Milan1910363022833
8Torino198563627929
9Fiorentina187652824427
10AC Chievo VeronaChievo197482024-425
11Udinese197482526-125
12Genoa196582123-223
13Sampdoria196582226-423
14CagliariCagliari1972102743-1623
15Bologna185581725-820
16SassuoloSassuolo1953112433-918
17Empoli1945101126-1517
18Palermo1924131636-2010
19Crotone1823131433-199
20Pescara1816111433-199
> Full Version
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand