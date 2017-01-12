Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The transfer window is open! Clubs around the UK and Europe have one final chance to strengthen their squads for the second half of the season.

Thursday morning's headlines:

Report: Manchester United extend Marouane Fellaini contract

Jose Mourinho has triggered a 12-month extension in Marouane Fellaini's deal to keep him at Manchester United beyond the end of the season, a report claims. Read more.

Aitor Karanka blocking Stewart Downing's loan move to Crystal Palace?

A report claims that Middlesbrough midfielder Stewart Downing will only be allowed to leave the club on loan this month if he joins a Championship side. Read more.

Barcelona "working hard" to renew Lionel Messi contract

Barcelona must 'remain cool and use common sense' when negotiating a deal with Lionel Messi, admits the club's chief executive Oscar Grau. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday teen George Hirst on Everton radar?

A report claims that young Sheffield Wednesday striker George Hirst has been earmarked as a potential option for Everton's Under-23s side, with a bid soon to be made. Read more.

Report: West Ham United's Dimitri Payet available for £35m

West Ham United playmaker Dimitri Payet remains a target for former club Marseille, who are reportedly preparing to test the water with a bid during the January window. Read more.

Real Betis 'put off by Marc Muniesa valuation'

A report claims that Real Betis will not meet Stoke City's £3m asking price for Spanish defender Marc Muniesa. Read more.

Report: Lyon want Adnan Januzaj

A report claims that Lyon will attempt to sign Manchester United's on-loan Adnan Januzaj in this month's transfer window. Read more.

Tottenham Hotspur 'consider Nico Gaitan swoop'

A report claims that Tottenham Hotspur could move for Atletico Madrid attacker Nico Gaitan, who has struggled to settle at the Vicente Calderon. Read more.

Report: Everton consider Ishak Belfodil swoop

A report claims that Standard Liege striker Ishak Belfodil is a £10.5m transfer target for Premier League side Everton. Read more.

Report: Grzegorz Krychowiak allowed to leave Paris Saint-Germain

A report claims that French champions Paris Saint-Germain place central midfielder Grzegorz Krychowiak up for sale. Read more.

West Bromwich Albion's Craig Gardner joins Birmingham City on loan

Experienced midfielder Craig Gardner joins Birmingham City on loan from West Bromwich Albion, with the view to a permanent move at the end of the season. Read more.

Report: Manchester United want Yasser Larouci

A report claims that Manchester United could move for Le Havre teenager Yasser Larouci, who trained with Southampton last month. Read more.

Fenerbahce reject rumours linking Simon Kjaer to Chelsea

Fenerbahce dismiss suggestions that Chelsea have agreed a deal to Simon Kjaer and label recent reports in the British press as "manipulative" Read more.

Report: West Ham make move for Southampton defender Jose Fonte

Southampton could be about to have their resolve tested by West Ham United, as a report claims that the Hammers are preparing a £4m bid for defender Jose Fonte. Read more.

Swansea City, Norwich City agree fee for Martin Olsson?

Norwich City full-back Martin Olsson is said to be closing in on a move to Swansea City after a £5m deal was agreed between the two clubs. Read more.

Manchester United 'ready to move for midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko'

Manchester United will make a £21m bid for AS Monaco midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko once Morgan Schneiderlin completes his switch to Everton, according to a report. Read more.

Report: Craig Gardner to undergo Birmingham City medical

West Bromwich Albion midfielder Craig Gardner will join Birmingham City on an initial loan deal, a report claims, should he successfully pass his medical. Read more.

Arsenal considering loan offers for defender Per Mertesacker?

Per Mertesacker could reportedly be on his way out of Arsenal this month, with the club keen to let him prove his fitness elsewhere ahead of offering him a new deal. Read more.

West Ham United 'to resist Chelsea offers for Michail Antonio'

West Ham United will not sell star player Michail Antonio to rivals Chelsea this month, according to a report. Read more.

Newcastle United to break transfer record for Callum Wilson?

A report claims that Bournemouth want in excess of £20m for striker Callum Wilson, but Newcastle United could still be tempted into making a move this month. Read more.

Geoff Cameron confirms talks underway with Stoke City over new contract

Geoff Cameron reveals that he is in talks with Stoke City about signing a new contract at the club. Read more.

Manchester United's Morgan Schneiderlin 'having medical ahead of Everton switch'

Morgan Schneiderlin reportedly undergoes a medical at Everton ahead of a £22m move from Manchester United. Read more.

John Terry 'to reject Bournemouth interest to stay at Chelsea'

John Terry reportedly tells Chelsea that he wants to stay at the club amid rumours that Bournemouth are keen to take the defender on loan. Read more.

Juventus pondering move for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can?

Juventus are reportedly keeping tabs on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has 18 months left to run on his contract. Read more.

Arsenal had £35m bid for Kostas Manolas rejected by Roma last summer

Arsenal had a £35m bid rejected by Roma for defender Kostas Manolas last summer, according to the player's agent. Read more.

Michael Keane 'flattered' by transfer rumours but "happy" at Burnley

Burnley defender Michael Keane admits that he is 'flattered' by interest from other clubs, but is "happy" at Turf Moor. Read more.

Queens Park Rangers confirm "imminent departure" of Sandro to Antalyaspor

Queens Park Rangers confirm that Sandro is close to joining Turkish club Antalyaspor. Read more.

Real Madrid reject three bids from Chinese Super League for James Rodriguez?

Real Madrid reportedly turn down three bids from Chinese Super League clubs for James Rodriguez. Read more.

Sam Allardyce 'considering selling Christian Benteke to raise cash'

Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce is reportedly considering cashing in on Christian Benteke in order to fund his transfer spending. Read more.