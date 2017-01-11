Burnley defender Michael Keane admits that he is 'flattered' by interest from other clubs, but is "happy" at Turf Moor.

Michael Keane has admitted that it is "flattering" to be linked to other clubs, but is "happy" at Burnley.

The 23-year-old, who joined the Clarets from Manchester United in 2015, was linked with a switch to the Premier League champions Leicester City in the summer.

Last month, Everton were touted as a possible suitor for the defender, but Keane has claimed that he is focused on Burnley.

"It's nice to see," the Lancashire Telegraph quotes Keane as saying. "It wouldn't happen if you weren't playing well, but I don't let it affect me at all, it doesn't affect me going into matchday or going into training every day.

"I just get on with my football. I'm really happy here at Burnley, but it is flattering to see."

Sean Dyche's side currently sit 12th in the Premier League table after picking up 23 points from 20 games.