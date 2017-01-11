New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Queens Park Rangers confirm "imminent departure" of Sandro to Antalyaspor

Sandro in action for QPR on November 22, 2014
Queens Park Rangers confirm that Sandro is close to joining Turkish club Antalyaspor.
Queens Park Rangers have confirmed that Sandro is on the verge of finalising a move to Antalyaspor.

The Turkish club announced on Tuesday that the midfielder has agreed a three-and-a-half-year contract, but QPR have claimed that the deal has not yet gone through.

A statement via the Championship outfit's official website said: "Queens Park Rangers Football Club can confirm we are anticipating the imminent departure of midfielder Sandro to Antalyaspor.

"However, until the Turkish club provide the fully executed transfer documents, we are unable to submit the requisite documents to the EFL and FA to complete the transfer.

"As a club, our policy is to only announce transfers once they're officially complete. In this instance, however, owing to Antalyaspor announcing the completion of the transfer prior to it being so, we feel it is necessary to make this statement in order to provide clarity on the situation to our supporters."

Sandro has spent the last two-and-a-half years at Loftus Road, but has struggled to keep a place in the first team due to injuries.

The 27-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at West Bromwich Albion.

