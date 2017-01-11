New Transfer Talk header

Real Madrid reject three bids from Chinese Super League for James Rodriguez?

James Rodriguez celebrates scoring during the La Liga game between Real Madrid and Eibar on April 9, 2016
Real Madrid reportedly turn down three bids from Chinese Super League clubs for James Rodriguez.
Last Updated: Wednesday, January 11, 2017 at 10:06 UK

Real Madrid have reportedly turned down three bids from the lucrative Chinese Super League for James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has previously been linked to Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United.

Now, clubs from the Far East have got involved, with Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito de Jugones claiming that Madrid have turned down offers of around £87m.

Doubts have been raised over Rodriguez's long-term future at the Bernabeu given that he has struggled to hold down a first-team spot under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

However, reports have claimed that the 25-year-old, who has scored four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, wants to remain at the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez has started just four La Liga games this season.

