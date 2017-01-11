Real Madrid reportedly turn down three bids from Chinese Super League clubs for James Rodriguez.

The Colombian has previously been linked to Premier League heavyweights Chelsea and Manchester United.

Now, clubs from the Far East have got involved, with Spanish broadcaster El Chiringuito de Jugones claiming that Madrid have turned down offers of around £87m.

Doubts have been raised over Rodriguez's long-term future at the Bernabeu given that he has struggled to hold down a first-team spot under head coach Zinedine Zidane.

However, reports have claimed that the 25-year-old, who has scored four goals in 15 appearances in all competitions, wants to remain at the Bernabeu.

Rodriguez has started just four La Liga games this season.