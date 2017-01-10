Premier League games to be postponed?

A general view of the stadium prior to kickoff during the Barclays Premier League match between Sunderland and Manchester City at The Stadium of Light on December 3, 2014
A number of Premier League games could be called off this weekend as the UK prepares to be hit by an Arctic storm.
A number of Premier League games could be postponed this weekend amid warnings of severe weather heading for the UK.

The Met Office has issued the warnings as a deadly Arctic storm sweeps West, bringing with it temperatures as low as -10 degrees.

At least 33 people have already been killed by the storm as it made its way across Greece, Poland and Italy as temperatures dropped to -30 degrees.

The storm has decreased in intensity somewhat over the last 24 hours, but snow and freezing temperatures are still predicted, with impact on transport and sporting events.

The north of England, Scotland and North Wales are all likely to be affected, the Met Office said, and is likely to cause widespread cancellation of games among the lower leagues.

Premier League games are also under threat, with Sunderland, Burnley, Leicester City and Hull City all playing at home on Saturday and Everton and Manchester United at home on Sunday.

While play may still technically be possible due to under-soil heating and advanced pitch draining, poor conditions around grounds for supporters may lead to the matches being cancelled.

