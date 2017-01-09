New Transfer Talk header

Leicester City reject £9m Crystal Palace bid for Jeffrey Schlupp?

Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
Leicester City have reportedly turned down a bid of £9m from Crystal Palace for versatile wideman Jeffrey Schlupp, instead holding out for a figure closer to £13m.
Monday, January 9, 2017

Crystal Palace have reportedly been knocked back in their pursuit for Leicester City winger Jeffrey Schlupp.

The 24-year-old has been heavily linked with the Foxes' Midlands rivals West Bromwich Albion and Aston Villa over the past six months.

According to Sky Sports News, however, Palace have now also joined the race for Schlupp, who was used 24 times in City's title-winning campaign but used more sparingly this time around.

It is claimed that a £9m bid has been tabled by Palace for the 13-cap Ghana international, but Albion boss Tony Pulis - understood to have had a string of offers knocked back in the summer - is still interested.

Leicester are said to be holding out for around £13m for the versatile left-footer, despite using him just four times in the Premier League in 2016-17 - three of those appearances coming from the bench.

Jeffrey Schlupp of Leicester in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Bournemouth and Leicester City on August 29, 2015
